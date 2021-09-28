Leam Richardson insistent on where Sheffield Wednesday should be in League One ahead Wigan Athletic clash

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday should be near towards the very top of the League One table with the quality that they have in their squad.

The Owls travel to Wigan tonight with some ground to make up on the Latics, who are currently the League One leaders after taking 19 points from their opening eight games.

Darren Moore’s side have suffered a slump in form over the last few weeks after a promising start to the campaign and they are now winless in four league games after Saturday’s draw at Ipswich Town.

In contrast, Wigan can do no wrong at the moment and Richardson’s side have managed to claim five wins a row to lift themselves on to the top of the table.

That means tonight’s meeting between the two sides at the DW Stadium is massive for Sheffield Wednesday. A win would take them to within four points of Wigan, but a defeat would open up a sizeable ten points gap between the two sides.

Speaking in his pre match press conference, via the Sheffield Star, Richardson suggested that Sheffield Wednesday ought to be up at the very top of the League One table given the quality that they have in their squad. While he also expects the Owls to provide a major test for his side.

“You’d always expect Sheffield Wednesday to be up at the top of the league.

“They’ve got an abundance of fantastic players, a fantastic management team, and the size of the club obviously speaks for itself.

“Tuesday night under the lights at the DW, it’ll be a massive occasion and I’m sure the game will be a great spectacle as well.”

The verdict

Richardson is probably trying to just put a little more extra pressure on the Owls ahead of their trip to Wigan with these comments.

However, Sheffield Wednesday and Moore will know that they are under pressure this season to perform and get themselves up towards the top end of the League One table. So, these sorts of comments are unlikely to disrupt them or their focus.

This is a game that the Owls could really transform the outlook of their current situation if they could secure all three points. Suddenly, they would be within just four points of a side that have started the campaign in real form and that would show that there is a lot of time left for them to challenge.

However, if Wednesday were to lose at Wigan then it would already look like a very difficult task for them to overhaul a ten point gap on the Latics.