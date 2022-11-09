Leam Richardson delivers verdict on Coventry City after 2-0 defeat last night

Coventry City claimed all three points last night as the Sky Blues beat Wigan Athletic 2-0.

Last night’s win for Mark Robins’ side made it three wins on the bounce as Coventry continue to play catch-up and climb the Championship table.

The game looked set for a 0-0 draw until Sky Blues midfielder Gustavo Hamer slotted home in the 77th from a deflected shot.

The three points were then wrapped up when striker Viktor Gyokeres scored a wonderful individual goal that started from his own half. The 24-year-old collected the ball, beat three men as he carried the ball 60 yards, before firing a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Another three points for Coventry saw Robins’ men climb up to 12th in the table, five points below the play-off spots, with two games in hand on some teams.

Despite being on the wrong side of the result, Wigan boss Leam Richardson was full of praise for Coventry and offered his congratulations to the Sky Blues.

He said, via CoventryLive: “It’s a disappointing result. I thought it was very even in the first half and neither keeper had much to do, and I actually thought we shaded it in that opening half, being the away team.

“But in those moments, we have got to be a little bit better, certainly offensively. You have to make those moments count because you know they are going to have certain spells, and in the second half I thought Coventry started brightly and the momentum swung with them, and our distances became a little bit too open.

“But then I felt we kind of saw it through and started creeping back up the pitch and then we were hit with a sucker punch with a deflected goal which is disappointing. The second goal, we are chasing the game and fair credit to the player by the way, because you can see the quality of the player to pick it up on the halfway line and go and kill the game off, so fair credit and congratulations to Coventry.”

Richardson added: ““You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” said Richardson. “We knew our challenge coming into this league and we knew the group we had and that it would be challenging, but they have accepted that challenge so well and you can never knock their effort and will to run and defend.

“We have to be better in those moments but, like I say, Coventry have been going well for a few years now. They have been building and recruiting really well and, in my opinion, I think they will be right up there come the end of the year. Coventry have been building for some time now and have a really strong squad of players who have been together a while and are very well coached and well drilled, and the quality of players are there to be seen.”

The Verdict

Coventry appear to have hit form at the right time, but it was difficult to judge Robins’ side given that they had played fewer games than the rest of the Championship teams.

However, Robins appears to have found a way to play and certain individuals who are performing on the pitch and earning plaudits such as this from Leam Richardson.

Like Richardson has said, Coventry seem to have been building a strong Championship squad for a while now, and if they continue runs like this, who knows where it can take them.