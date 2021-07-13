‘League will be won by October’ – Many West Brom fans react as significant signing announced

Valerien Ismael is already making massive strides in constructing what he hopes to be a promotion-winning squad for the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

The Frenchman made a swift move following his Baggies appointment to raid former club Barnsley for skipper Alex Mowatt, who will slot into the engine room at The Hawthorns.

And Mowatt has been joined through the arrival door by centre-back Matt Clarke, who has signed on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2019 from Portsmouth, and was immediately loaned out to Derby County and spent the next two seasons with the Rams, making 77 Championship appearances in the process.

Derby would have loved to make that a third straight season but a transfer embargo means that they’ve been unable to make a move – and the Baggies have swooped ahead of Sheffield United to bring him into the fold.

Clarke will bring some much-needed balance to West Brom’s back-line, with Ismael set to bring his 3-4-3 system that he utilised at Barnsley and with the Baggies having no centre-backs who are left-footed until Clarke’s arrival, he can slot in on that side of the pitch.

With a wealth of Championship experience for his age, West Brom fans are impressed at the acquisition and have been reacting on social media.

