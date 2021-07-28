League Two transfer round-up: Scunthorpe, Mansfield and Newport all feature with new additions

The League Two seasons is less than two weeks from starting and there has been an increase in transfer activity going into the 2021-22 campaign.

There’s no money flying about but lots of free agents and loan players are changing hands – R0chdale being the only team not to make a signing at this late stage.

Let’s look at the latest transfers that have happened in the fourth tier of English football and they involve some teams that will expect to be at the top end of the table come May 2022.

Stirk checks in at Field Mill

After making his Birmingham City debut at the back end of last season, young midfielder Ryan Stirk will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at Mansfield Town.

The Stags have already suffered injuries in their engine room in pre-season and Nigel Clough has moved to rectify the issue, and as a Wales under-21 international Stirk brings in significant pedigree, having also played twice in the Championship for the Blues.

The 20-year-old extended his Birmingham contract earlier this summer and he will be hoping for a successful spell away from the Midlands and to perhaps return next season as a potential first-teamer.

Scunthorpe sign Wigan man

Scunthorpe United’s incoming transfer business hasn’t exactly been eye-opening this summer, with the pick of Neil Cox’s signings coming from newly-promoted League One side Morecambe as Alex Kenyon and Harry Davis signed earlier in the summer.

Cox has plucked some younger talent from other clubs though and 23-year-old Alex Perry, last of Wigan Athletic, has joined on a two-year deal.

Perry played 21 times for the Latics in League One last season but was released at the end of the campaign with the club strengthening their midfield with more experienced options.

It is a good pick-up for the Iron though by snapping up a midfielder with experience in the division above.

Fulham hot-shot joins Newport

After an unsuccessful time out on loan at both Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers last season, Fulham’s Timmy Abraham has secured himself a move to Newport County for the season.

The younger brother of Chelsea striker Tammy, Abraham played three pre-season games for League One side Cheltenham Town but after scoring twice he was not offered the chance to join the Robins on loan.

Newport have quickly snapped up the 20-year-old’s services for the season ahead and he will be hoping to get a consistent run of games after a stop-start 2020-21 campaign.