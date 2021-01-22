League Two transfer round-up: Celtic target update, Palace player on the move, Barrow land PL man

Time is running out for League Two clubs to conclude their winter transfer business.

Things are likely to intensify as the January window draws to a close and sides in the fourth tier look to do some last minute business.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four of the top League Two transfer stories in our round-up…

Exeter City boss expects Joel Randall to stay

The winger has been linked with Celtic, Charlton Athletic, and Swansea City this term but it seems Grecians boss Matt Taylor isn’t concerned about losing him this month.

Speaking to Devon Online, Taylor revealed he expected Randall to stay put unless a significant bid is made.

He said: “Joel is still our player and I expect him to be our player at the end of the window.

Taylor added: “Unless someone comes in with an offer we take seriously or is a significant offer, then we expect him to be our player.”

Crystal Palace 20-year-old set to seal Tranmere move

According to Football Insider, Tranmere are set to sign Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan.

It is understood that Roy Hodgson has given the move the green light, with the two clubs in advanced negotiations.

The report claims that Kirby will travel to the North West to finalise the deal, which could be confirmed over the next few days.

Reading goalkeeper completes Morecambe switch

Royals shot-stopper Jökull Andrésson has joined Morecambe on an emergency seven-day loan.

The move is the teenager’s second loan of the season, having made a similar switch to Exeter City already.

He could be set to make his debut tomorrow against Colchester United.

Barrow snap up Premier League player

The League Two club have signed Burnley defender Bobby Thomas on loan until the end of the season.

According to the Barrow website, the Cumbrian outfit beat out a host of other sides to land the 19-year-old.

It is understood that Michael Jolley’s relationship with Clarets boss Sean Dyche was central to the move.