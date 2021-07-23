League Two transfer round-up: Bristol Rovers deal, Tranmere Rovers update, Exeter star subject to seven-figure bid

The 2021/22 League Two campaign is fast approaching, with there being just two weeks before the first ball of the upcoming season is kicked.

In typical fashion, fourth-tier clubs are currently equipping themselves with the necessary tools to best prepare for what is to come.

As a result of there being such little time before the season commences, the transfer window is really starting to kick into gear.

Here, we take a look at some of the recent transfer developments regarding League Two clubs…

Ex-Carlisle defender heads to League One

After failing to agree on new terms with Carlisle, Rhys Bennet departed the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

The 29-year-old has now signed for Gillingham of League 1, joining up with Steve Evans for the third time in his career, after working with the Gills boss at Mansfield and Peterborough previously.

Bennett netted five times in 26 appearances for Carlisle last season, proving to be an excellent scorer of goals from set pieces.

Bristol Rovers sign Belshaw

Following relegation to the fourth-tier last time out, Bristol Rovers will be expecting to bounce straight back to League One.

Joey Barton is now at the helm and The Pirates have made an excellent start to this transfer window and their arrivals have now hit double digits with the arrival of Harrogate Town’s James Belshaw.

Despite the excitement of all the new additions, it may take a while for all the club’s signings to fully settle, however, the ambition of promotion will undoubtedly remain.

Tranmere add 12th signing

Similar to Bristol Rovers, Tranmere Rovers are currently in the process of rebuilding their squad for a vital League 2 campaign.

Tranmere will be hoping to go one better than reaching the play-offs this time around and they are showing some serious intent during this transfer window.

Sam Foley becomes the 12th man to arrive at Prenton Park, with the midfielder joining from Motherwell. The 34-year-old has a wealth of Football League experience and is a former Republic of Ireland international.

The Wirral club keep a watchful eye in Scotland

Tranmere are not done yet, despite their 12 signings.

Micky Mellon is continuing to try and bring players from north of the border back down south with him and Celtic’s Ross Doohan is next on the priority list, as per a report from Glasgow Live.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper spent last season with Mellon at Dundee United and it now seems that the two could be reunited at Prenton Park.

Any deal for Doohan is expected to be a loan deal.

Sunderland submit another bid for League 2 midfielder

Sunderland have placed their fourth bid for Exeter City’s Josh Key, as they continue to pursue their summer target, as per an update from Sky Sports (15:48).

The latest bid is expected to be a seven-figure sum when taking into account add-ons.

The 21-year-old featured 43 times for The Grecians last time out, with the vast majority of appearances coming from right-back.

Key is a versatile option however. He featured in several different positions during the season.

