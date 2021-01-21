League Two transfer round-up: Bolton, Crawley, Forest and Exeter all feature

We are now entering the final stages of the January transfer window, with time running out for clubs to get deals done.

Even given the current circumstances, there has been plenty of business done by League Two sides and that’s likely to continue over the next 10 days or so.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled all the biggest transfer news from England’s fourth tier…

Wolves eyeing Bolton youngster

According to Football Insider, the Molineux outfit are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Finlay Lockett.

The 17-year-old has started to break through at Bolton this season but it is understood the North West club are unable to offer him a deal due to their financial situation.

It seems Wolves are keen to capitalise on that.

Crawley Town figure talks down potential Sunderland deal

Rumours circled on social media over the weekend that Sunderland were interested in Crawley striker Tom Nichols but the club’s technical director, Erdem Konyar, has talked those down.

Speaking to the Crawley and Horley Observer, he said: “It’s news to me. I have heard nothing other than rumours. There is nothing serious or concrete but it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Forest Green Rovers snap up Charlton striker

20-year-old Addicks forward Josh Davison has joined Forest Green on loan until the end of the season.

Davison has spent the first half of the season with National League side Woking but it seems Charlton feel he’s ready to make the step up.

The striker is no stranger to the EFL, with nine Championship appearances and a goal under his belt.

Exeter want £1 million for Celtic, Charlton and Swansea target

Joel Randall has been linked with a move away this month, with Celtic, Charlton Athletic and Swansea City thought to be keen.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer revealed the south London club had seen two bids rejected for the winger, telling London News Online that the Grecians wanted around £1 million for the in-demand 21-year-old.