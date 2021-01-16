League Two transfer round-up: Bolton complete double swoop, Bradford busy again, striker’s Championship move

Things are finally starting to liven up in the transfer window in regards to League Two, with clubs bringing players into the fold that may help them climb the table.

The likes of Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers have made fresh acquisitions in the last 24 hours, whilst there has been a big-money sale to the Championship by Crawley Town.

Let’s take a look at the latest dealings from the fourth tier of English football.

Max Watters

After a mind-blowing run of 13 goals in 15 league games, Watters leaves Crawley before he even really started, as he’s secured a move to Cardiff City after just three months at the Sussex side.

It’s been a remarkable six months for the 21-year-old, who has gone from being released by Doncaster to becoming one of the most prolific strikers in the whole country.

Crawley haven’t quite got £1 million for their hot-shot, but it may reach that fee should certain conditions be met in the future.

Ben Jackson and Zack Elbouzedi

With Bolton needing to climb up the table fast to save themselves from a relegation battle, Ian Evatt made two loan signings and threw them straight into the mix against Cheltenham.

Evatt has brought in teenage Huddersfield left-back Ben Jackson and also rapid Lincoln City winger Zack Elbouzedi until the end of the season.

The addition of 22-year-old Elbouzedi in particular means that Evatt may now shift permanently to a back four, having used a three centre-back formation for most of the season.

Stephen Quinn

A Premier League player in the past for both Sheffield United and Hull, Quinn has been plying his trade for Burton Albion since 2018.

But now he has re-united with Nigel Clough once again at Mansfield Town, joining on loan for the rest of the season.

With the 18-cap Ireland international’s contract up at the end of the current campaign, you’d have to think that Clough will be interested in tying down Quinn to a permanent deal if his performances are up to standard, although he will be 35 years old in April and won’t have many years left in his legs.

Matty Foulds

The career of Foulds has already come full circle at the age of 22, having started at Bradford City as a youth and he’s now returned to the club after a spell at Italian side Como.

Foulds switched to Bury’s academy and eventually signed his first professional deal there before being snapped up by Everton in 2016, but he failed to make an appearance for the Toffees.

The Bradford-born left-back should provide competition for Connor Wood for the rest of the season and fans will be delighted that another local lad will be in the squad.