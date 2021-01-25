League Two transfer round-up: Blackburn, Birmingham & Cardiff City eye Walsall man, Bradford City aim to sell, Exeter reject Charlton bid

League Two clubs up and down the country will be aiming to finalise any last minute deals that they may have in the pipeline over the next few days as the transfer window continues to tick down towards it’s conclusion.

Teams at both ends of the standings will be eyeing a few more forays into the market before the month is out in search of that one individual who could make all the difference for their side in the second half of the campaign.

Here, we have devised a round up of all of the latest transfer rumours that are swirling round the division as we move closer to deadline day.

Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham and Cardiff City eye Walsall man

Walsall defender Zak Jules is said to be a wanted man this month, with Football Insider reporting that Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Peterborough and MK Dons are all chasing the centre back.

The report goes on to state that all of the aforementioned clubs have been watching the ball-playing defender with great interest and have made contact with the Saddlers about potentially signing the youngster.

Usually deployed in the centre of the backline, Jules has also been used at left back in recent weeks by the League Two club.

Bradford City aim to sell

The Bantams are expected to sell Dylan Mottley-Henry this month, with the Telegraph and Argus reporting that the winger is surplus requirements.

Having recently fallen out of favour at Valley Parade in recent months, it is expected that the 23-year-old will be sold on in order to make room for further new additions.

Meanwhile, Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars are said to be eyeing a move for Oldham’s Conor McAleny as the club looks to sign a winger and a striker before the window slams shut.

Southend United sign defender

Southend have completed the signing of Bournemouth’s Tyler Cordner on loan for the rest of the season, with the Echo reporting the news earlier today.

The 22-year-old defender spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Blues’ league rivals Scunthorpe United before returning to the Vitality Stadium.

Upon signing for the club, the centre back was quick to outline the background of his move to the Essex club:

“I’ve had League experience already at Scunthorpe United and I want to come here and get some more games under my belt.

“It moved quite quickly.

“I wasn’t actually planning on coming back from Scunthorpe.

“I was supposed to be staying there for the season but Bournemouth recalled me.

“I’ve been back for three or four days now and I got a call from the loan manager on Sunday saying Southend are interested.”

Port Vale set to sign keeper

Valiants’ manager Danny Pugh has confirmed to the Stoke Sentinel that the club are close to signing a new goalkeeper after Dino Visser was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking on the prospect of the new man coming in, Pugh had this to say:

“We are close to bringing somebody in. Unfortunately Dino got injured during the week and we are close to bringing someone in to cover that area.

“We want to bring in a young player who we think has a lot of ability and a good future in the game. It’s not over the line yet so I will wait until that is confirmed, but we believe we have a very promising young goalkeeper.”

Vale are currently without adequate cover for established number one Scott Brown and had to call upon youth keeper Joe Collinge as back up following the injury to Visser.

Exeter City reject Charlton Athletic offer for Randall

Exeter are said to have rejected a bid of around £500,000 for their winger Joel Randall from Charlton Athletic, with Football Insider reporting that the League Two side have knocked back yet another offer for their young prospect.

Also said to be of interest to Celtic, Randall is regarded as one of the club’s best products of their famed academy system and has racked up an impressive tally of goals and assists for his boyhood team.

Still aged just 21, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is said to have claimed that the asking price for the Exeter wonderkid is “around £1 million”.

Tranmere Rovers sign Jolley

Tranmere Rovers have completed the permanent signing of Charlie Jolley from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, with the club confirming the news earlier today via their official website.

The young striker arrives from the cash strapped Latics on an 18-month contract and will be seeking to make his mark in League Two after making just two first team appearances this season for his former club.

Upon securing the deal for his new striker, manager Keith Hill had this to say:

“He is brilliant and young with energy. He wants to improve and wants to play first team football. We’re going to give him the opportunity to develop him and integrate him as quickly as possible as we can.

“I think it is a great signing and acquisition by the Club, and we are planning for the future as well.”