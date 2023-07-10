The 2023/24 League Two season kicks off in less than a month’s time, and all 24 teams are preparing for that weekend.

Targets will have been set, and it is now about the club having the best transfer window they can to prepare them for the season ahead.

Pre-season is well underway for all sides, and that means the 24 League Two teams will be keen to get their incomings and outgoings done as soon as possible.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving League Two…

League Two’s new boys Wrexham have been linked with a host of names since their return to the EFL, with one being Bristol City’s Kal Naismith.

But, according to BristolLive’s James Piercy, there is nothing in the links between Wrexham and Naismith.

It could never be ruled out that there might be something in this, considering the pull that Wrexham have this season, but it appears Naismith, who has been a key part of Nigel Pearson’s team since joining, is not a player that Wrexham will be signing.

Naismith still has two years remaining on his contract at Bristol City and will be expected to be a main feature in the Robins’ plans this season.

Newport County keen on ex-Sheffield United defender

Graham Coughlan is keen to bring former Sheffield United centre-back Kyron Gordon to Newport County this summer, according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon account.

The 21-year-old is a free agent after being released from Sheffield United last month along with a host of other players.

Gordon is a graduate of the Sheffield United academy and a player who did go on to make it into the first team.

However, he wasn’t given many opportunities to impress, spending most of his time at the club either in the academy or on loan.

The defender hasn’t managed to appear on a regular basis in the EFL, with his loans being in non-league, so this could be his first chance with a move to Newport.

MK Dons striker rejects deal and joins Rotherham United on trial

MK Dons forward Sullay Kaikai has rejected the offer of a new contract at the League Two side and has now joined Rotherham United on trial, according to Sunday Sports Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop.

Kaikai has turned down the chance to remain with the MK Dons, which now means he is a free agent this summer.

So, the versatile forward is trying to earn a contract elsewhere and has joined the Millers on their pre-season trip to Spain.

Kaikai came through the ranks at Crystal Palace but is best known for his spells in the EFL at various football clubs. He left Wycombe Wanderers and signed for MK Dons in January of this year, with the forward scoring two goals as the club were relegated to League Two.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor was asked by the club’s official website on Kaikai joining their pre-season trip.

He said: "It’s a great opportunity for him to impress, work hard and fit in with the lads and be a good player, which we know he is."