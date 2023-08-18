As the summer transfer window deadline closes in, League Two clubs will be scrambling around for late deals in order to bolster their squads for the rest of the season.

It’s been the perfect start to the season for Gillingham who top the table, with Neil Harris’ side the only team to be victorious from their opening three league games.

After relegation from League One last campaign, MK Dons have made an encouraging start to life back in the fourth tier under Graham Alexander but will be licking their wounds after a 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town in midweek derailed their momentum.

The other relegated trio of Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers will all be looking to put underwhelming beginnings behind them while promoted duo Wrexham and Notts County have already got victories on the board in relatively quick fashion.

Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news stories involving League Two clubs.

Wrexham target Kabongo Tshimanga subject to multiple bids

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United have received bids from two clubs for Wrexham-linked striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 26-year-old attacker only joined the League One outfit on a permanent basis earlier this summer from non-league side Chesterfield, but his future is uncertain at London Road under Darren Ferguson before the transfer deadline.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony has said the player has been the subject of offers from two teams for his signature, with one believed to be from the League Two new boys Wrexham.

The Red Dragons have been linked with adding to the forward department following Paul Mullin sustaining a punctured lung in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United back in July, which has seen Ollie Palmer and Jake Bickerstaff lead the line in their last two matches.

Mansfield Town keen on defender loan move

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has said that the club are looking to bring in a defender on loan.

The Stags confirmed that they have lost central defender Alfie Kilgour for the season, after the 25-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in their 2-2 draw at Doncaster on Tuesday.

Mansfield are specifically looking at a loan deal to accommodate the time it will take before Kilgour can return to full fitness.

Speaking to The Chad ahead of their trip to Grimsby Town Clough said: “We’re trying to get a defensive loan in. We have a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and will wait for confirmation from the scans of the others (Callum Johnson, Hiram Boateng, and Aaron Lewis).”

The Nottinghamshire-based outfit are unbeaten from their opening three league fixtures, picking up five points in the process and will look to source a replacement as quickly as possible to maintain an early promotion push.

Colchester United prioritising central midfield addition

As reported by Daily Gazette, Colchester United have made signing a new central midfielder a top priority before the transfer window deadline.

The U’s want to add depth to the central area of the pitch after new signing Ellis Iandolo suffered an ankle injury in their defeat at Bradford City, with him set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Colchester have endured a disappointing start to the season under head coach Ben Garner, with their midweek 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon leaving them at the foot of the League Two table.

And the 43-year-old stressed the importance of adding to the midfield department.

Garner said: “That’s our biggest priority – we need to add in that department.

“We’re light on numbers and we’re light on depth, in that area of the pitch.

“You could see that (against AFC Wimbledon) and that’s a key area for us, in the remaining days of the window.

“I think we’re lacking some experience and presence, especially in the middle of the pitch.”

Gillingham plot Callum Hendry raid

Gillingham are interested in signing fellow League Two striker Callum Hendry from Salford City, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gills have been very busy in the transfer market so far this summer, with eight players arriving at the club, and now under new ownership they find themselves at the summit of League Two after three matches played.

Neil Harris’s side have already added Ashley Nadesan and most recently Macauley Bonne to bolster their forward line and are interested in making a move for the 25-year-old for added depth.

Hendry joined Salford City last summer and had an impressive opening season in League Two, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists from 49 games.

The Ammies have reportedly demanded an asking price of £300,000.