Another hotly-contested League Two campaign awaits on the horizon in 2023/24.

The arrival of up-and-coming ambitious adversaries Wrexham and Notts County will no doubt spice things up at the top end of the table, while numerous big-name outfits will also be striving to secure promotion themselves.

It is set to be an extremely competitive season of football and, irrespective of where the finish line is for all 24 teams, no side can afford to be left behind, with the transfer window now truly beginning to heat up.

And here, we take a look at the latest transfer news within League Two.

Will Boyle joins Wrexham

Wrexham have announced the signing of central defender Will Boyle from Huddersfield on a three-year deal, only a year after he returned to West Yorkshire.

Boyle graduated from the Terriers' academy but left for Cheltenham Town in 2017, where he excelled and partnered alongside current Wrexham man Ben Tozer, with the two playing an instrumental role in the Robins' League Two triumph during the 2021/22 campaign.

He was then brought back to Huddersfield last summer but only started eight times in a turbulent Championship campaign for the club, and, perhaps tellingly, did not play again after being dismissed in their 3-0 defeat at Stoke City in February.

That said, his promotion-winning credentials and, albeit varied, Championship experience is an appeasing asset to Wrexham, who are once again displaying their ability to push the boat out and make statement signings.

Forest Green close in on swoop for Luke Daniels

Elsewhere, Forest Green are set to sign Luke Daniels following his release from Middlesbrough, as per TEAMtalk - who also state that the shot-stopper has turned down Championship interest to become first-choice at The New Lawn Stadium.

Daniels has spent long throes of his career operating as a back-up, or even third-in-command 'keeper, a duty that he has carried out for the last six years with Brentford and, most recently, Middlesbrough.

The veteran shot-stopper played just twelve times for the Teessiders- all in his debut campaign - after penning a two-year deal to move from West London in the summer of 2021.

That said, his know-how could be a big boost for Forest Green next term and he looks set to be the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Wimbledon sign Alex Bass

Wimbledon have also bolstered their own shot-stopping stable by acquiring Sunderland's Alex Bass on a season-long loan deal, arriving as their ninth summer signing to date.

He played only twice for the Mackems last season, with both appearances coming in cup competitions as he was unable to oust Anthony Patterson from Tony Mowbray's starting line-up.

Akin to Daniels, Bass has also been utilised as a cover option in his career and made 41 appearances for Portsmouth before departing for Sunderland last summer, shortly after a temporary stint with Bradford City in the second half of the 2021/22 term.

In contrast, though, at 25, the Pompey academy graduate still has his best years firmly ahead, and will be hoping to finally obtain consistent first-team football next season and beyond.

He has proved at both Portsmouth and Bradford that he is a reliable pair of hands in the Football League when licensed with the opportunity, and Bass surely represents a solid pick-up for Wimbledon.