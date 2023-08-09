The 2023-24 League Two season is underway and after the first weekend's fixtures, some clubs may be looking to strengthen significantly after their results.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals and speculation in the fourth tier of English football with just over three weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut.

Wrexham make £500k striker bid

Even though Wrexham clearly know where the back of the net is after scoring three goals in defeat to MK Dons, the Red Dragons are looking to bolster their attack with talisman Paul Mullin currently sidelined with a punctured lung.

Mullin is now set to be allowed to fly home from the United States but it remains to be seen when he will be fit and ready for action again, and he could have a new striker partner by the time he returns to the pitch.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Phil Parkinson's side have submitted a £500,000 offer for Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga, who had a prolific record in non-league for Chesterfield in the 2021-22 season with 24 goals in 27 appearances until he broke his leg whilst playing for the Spireites.

Peterborough signed the 26-year-old in January on a loan-to-buy agreement, with the move becoming a permanent one for £250,000 this summer, but in his 10 appearances so far for Posh he has failed to find the back of the net.

Peterborough could now sell the striker to Wrexham for double the money they purchased him for, but it remains to be seen what they say to their bid.

Forest Green sign ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder

New Forest Green Rovers head coach Dave Horseman is being active in the transfer market following an opening day defeat to Salford City, and he has landed a new addition from divisional rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Rovers have added midfielder Alfie Bendle to their squad on a free transfer, with the Dons adding a sell-on clause into the deal should the 18-year-old develop and progress.

Bendle played 16 times for the Dons last season and also spent time on loan at National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

Everton player poised for League Two switch

It's not just Bendle that Forest Green have been in for this week though as Horseman looks set to bolster his defensive options as well.

According to The Athletic's Paddy Boyland, they are also poised to land Everton youngster Reece Welch on loan for the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old played 27 times for Everton's under-21's last season and after making his senior debut in the 2021-22 season in a brief FA Cup cameo against Boreham Wood, Welch started for the first time last season in an EFL Cup match early on in the campaign against Fleetwood Town.

Bradford set to secure Crystal Palace forward

Bradford City were on the losing end of their opening league match against Crawley Town this past weekend, but they are now set to add more fire-power to their ranks.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Bantams are set to win the race for Crystal Palace starlet John-Kymani Gordon, who spent time with Carlisle United last season.

The 20-year-old scored twice in 17 appearances for the Cumbrians but had fired in eight goals in 11 outings for Palace's under-21's last season before that move.

Wrexham close on deal for Irish goalkeeper

It's not just Kabongo Tshimanga that Wrexham apparently want as they have an interest in Sligo Rovers stopper Luke McNicholas.

Despite having Ben Foster on the books for one more season, it looks as though the Red Dragons are set to bring in fresh competition, with the Irish Independent claiming that they are set to spend £100,000 plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

McNicholas has played 26 times this season for Sligo in the League of Ireland Premier Division, although he has only kept three clean sheets.