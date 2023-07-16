The transfer window in League Two is beginning to hot up as the 2023/24 season draws closer.

It is likely to be a competitive division once again next season, with managers across the division looking to do business to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming campaign.

What is the latest League Two transfer news?

With just under three weeks to go until the start of the season, we rounded up all the latest transfer news from the fourth tier.

Wrexham eye Blackpool player Matty Virtue

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wrexham are interested in signing Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue.

The 26-year-old came through the academy at Liverpool before joining the Seasiders in January 2019, but his game time has been limited at Bloomfield Road in recent years.

Virtue spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, scoring four goals and registering one assist in 36 appearances in all competitions to help the Imps to an 11th-placed finish in League One.

He has one year remaining on his contract with Blackpool and they will demand around £200,000 for his services, but under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the newly-promoted Red Dragons have funds and are hoping to secure a deal.

Gillingham plot Portsmouth raid for Sean Raggett

Nixon also claims that Gillingham are keen to sign Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett.

Raggett was a regular for Pompey last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 53 appearances in all competitions as John Mousinho's side missed out on the play-offs in League One.

The 29-year-old is under contract with Portsmouth until summer 2024, but the Gills are attempting to seal a "bargain deal" for Raggett, who started his career at Priestfield.

Raggett worked with Gillingham Director of Football Kenny Jackett during his time in charge at Fratton Park and the pair could be set for a reunion.

Another player on Gills' radar is Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ojo scored two goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds last season, but his future is uncertain after a busy start to the transfer window which has seen the likes of Yakou Meite, Aaron Ramsey and Karlan Grant arrive at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Gills manager Neil Harris brought the 26-year-old to Cardiff for his first spell at the club on loan from Liverpool in September 2020 before he returned to South Wales on a permanent basis last summer.

Stockport keen on Crystal Palace's Scott Banks

Stockport County are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks, as per Nixon.

Banks enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bradford City last season, scoring six goals and registering six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

He has now emerged as a target for the Hatters and they are "willing to splash out £250,000 for him".

County were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United last season, but it has been a strong start to the summer at Edgeley Park, with Dave Challinor bringing in Billy Chadwick, Ibou Touray and former Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell.

Mark Hughes on Harry Lewis

Bradford manager Mark Hughes says he expects goalkeeper Harry Lewis to stay at the club this summer.

TEAMtalk claimed that League One side Barnsley were "close to a deal" for Lewis, but those reports have been denied by Hughes.

"Apparently we’ve had a couple of bids but nowhere near our valuation," Hughes told the Telegraph & Argus. "It’s not happened and he won’t be going.

"Any offers that come in we look at but if they’re not where we think the value is then we won’t accept them."

"We kept Harry informed and that’s all he wanted. We told him the situation," Hughes added.

"Harry’s been informed about what’s gone on and we move on.

"A couple of bids have come in that weren’t good enough. There was a timetable to that and because they haven’t come in (with an acceptable offer), that’s the end of it."

Lewis joined the Bantams from Southampton last summer and he was one of the stand-out goalkeepers in League Two last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 55 appearances as his side reached the play-offs.