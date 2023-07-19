League Two is shaping to be rather competitive for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign and there is now just over two weeks until the first ball is kicked.

Wrexham and Notts County secured routes back to the Football League during last season's National League, where both teams amassed sensational points tallies, whilst MK Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers, all suffered relegation to England's fourth-tier.

All six of the aforementioned League Two returnees will be eyeing up promotion, whilst those whose narrowly missed out on fourth-tier promotion last time out will also be ambitious about what the new campaign could possibily hold.

League Two clubs have also started their respective summers very well, with the likes of Nick Powell and David McGoldrick both securing moves to the division.

Whilst we wait for the rest of the summer to play out, here, we take a look at the latest transfer news stories involving League Two clubs...

Update on Gillingham's interest in Cardiff man

According to an update from journalist Darren Witcoop, ambitious League Two outfit Gillingham have cooled their interest in former Liverpool and current Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo.

However, Witcoop's update suggests that the Kent club are keen on recently-released Millwall defender Scott Malone, who has amassed over 300 appearances at Championship level during his career.

Malone featured 33 times for the Lions last time out in the Championship as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot, however, only 14 of his league appearances came in the form of starts.

Wrexham eye up signing of Blackpool player

Wrexham will be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold, after what was a record-breaking title win in the National League last time out.

Expectations will remain high at the Racecourse this season, however, the standard of football will be upped and subsequently, the Red Dragons will need to continue looking to strengthen the squad.

As per a report from TEAMtalk, the newly-promoted Football League outfit are keen on Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue and are lining up a bid for the 26-year-old.

Virtue spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, managing 30 appearances for the third-tier club, with 26 of those coming in the form of starts.

Colchester United sign Arsenal teenager

Arsenal have seen a plethora of young talents find success during EFL loans over the years and the Gunners will be hoping that Mauro Bandeira will follow that trend.

The 19-year-old has now embarked on a season-long loan move to League Two club Colchester United, following a season as a regular starter for the Gunners in their Premier League 2 campaign.

Salford City complete signing of League One defender

Salford City have strengthened their squad ahead of the start of the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign, with the addition of Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt.

The experienced centre-back join the Ammies as their third new addition of this summer transfer window and has penned down a two-year deal.

Tilt has interniatonal experience with Jamaica and will be striving to be part of a promotion-pushing season at Salford.