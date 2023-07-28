Highlights League Two teams are actively strengthening their squads ahead of the upcoming season, with transfer activity increasing.

The start of the 2023/24 League Two campaign is a little more than a week away and transfer activity across the division is ramping up as teams all over seek to conduct any necessary squad surgery, in order to ensure that they are reared and readied when the season kicks off.

It is set to be yet another exciting and competitive season and the added double-inclusions of National League's famed promotion adversaries Wrexham and Notts County should promise to spice things up at the top of the tree, while the likes of Bradford City, Gillingham and Stockport County should be there or thereabouts, too.

Therefore, a need persists for League Two teams to strengthen this summer irrespective of what region of the division they will be competing in, and that has only accelerated ahead of August.

Here, then, we will be taking a look at the latest transfer news in the fourth-tier.

Walsall primed to seal Stoke City loan transfer

Under the fresh tuition of Mat Sadler, Walsall have been hectic in the summer window by securing notable acquisitions including Priestley Farquahson and Ryan Stirk coupled with the return of attacking duo Aramide Oteh and Danny Johnson.

The Saddlers are showing no signs of letting up either, with TEAMTalk disclosing that they are nearing their latest arrival in the form of Stoke prospect David Okagbue.

The 19-year-old, who spent time on loan with National League outfit Oldham Athletic last term, does not figure in Alex Neil's plans for the upcoming Championship campaign, although he did appear on the bench for fixtures against Hull City and Cardiff after returning from the North West.

The defender made nine appearances for Oldham during the first half of the previous season, having also previously undertaken a brief loan stint at Chester.

Sutton United secure striker signing

Elsewhere, Sutton have announced the arrival of Omari Patrick after he turned down a new deal with Carlisle United over the summer.

The versatile forward scored four times and assisted a further two in 32 league outings last term, however, he did emerge as a Wembley hero by dispatching an 84th minute equalizer against Stockport, which took the showdown to penalties and eventually saw the Cumbrians return to the third-tier.

The season before saw Patrick enjoy the best goalscoring form of his career as he scored nine goals from 24 matches from January onwards, having returned from a disappointing short stint with Burton Albion after moving from Carlisle the previous summer.

Swindon Town face overseas competition for defender

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Swindon will now be looking to beat off competition for Ryan Edwards' signature from Indian Super League side Chennaiyin, according to the Daily Record.

As revealed via Alan Nixon's Patreon report, the defender has been in talks with Swindon regarding a summer switch, although Chennaiyin, who are managed by former-Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle, are now testing the Robins' resolve.

Edwards is now a free agent after leaving Dundee United last month, and has prior experience within the Football League from spells with Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe, having graduated from the Blackburn Rovers academy.