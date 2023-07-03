The transfer merry-go-round is well into its flow in League Two as the 24 teams start to get ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

All 24 teams will have aims they set out to achieve, but they will know a summer transfer window can change that completely, for good and bad reasons.

Pre-season is starting to get underway for most of the EFL teams, and therefore, transfer business is likely to accelerate as clubs aim to wrap up their business as soon as possible.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news coming out of League Two…

Stockport County closing in on goalkeeper

It was exclusively reported by Football League World, that Stockport are closing in on the signing of Jacob Cairney after he left Sunderland.

The 22-year-old joined Sunderland in 2021 after spending time in Manchester United’s academy.

He signed a two-year deal, which ends this summer, and although Sunderland had the option to extend his stay by another 12 months, the club decided not to, and he is now a free agent.

The goalkeeper only made one appearance in the Sunderland first team during his time at the club, and that came in the EFL Trophy, with him playing mostly in the under-21s.

Dave Challinor is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer after the deal for Jordan Smith broke down.

Who is leading the race for Alfie May?

According to Jon Palmer, Gillingham have now got ahead of the pack and are leading the race to sign Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May.

The Gills are looking to be a real force in League Two next season and with new ownership and financial backing, the Kent club are trying to pull off an ambitious swoop.

It was reported that Charlton Athletic had agreed a fee for the forward earlier in the window, but it now seems as though the Gills have moved ahead in the race.

It has been reported that Cheltenham could net a six-figure sum for May, but as of yet no official numbers have emerged.

May has been with Cheltenham since 2020, where he has gone on to score over 50 goals in over 140 appearances for the club.

Defender extends stay at Notts County

Defender Aaron Nemane has signed a new two-year deal to remain with Notts County, after becoming an important member of the team.

The 25-year-old made 40 appearances last season as they sealed their return to the EFL, and Nemane scored three goals.

Nemane, who can operate as a right-back or right-wing back, joined Notts County in 2021 after bouncing around a few clubs.

The former Manchester City trainee has joined a list of players who have extended their stay at Meadow Lane.

Key figures such as Sam Slocombe, Connell Rawlinson, Jim OBrien, and Kyle Cameron have all committed to new contracts at the club, with Nemane the latest.