As the summer transfer window begins to heat up, teams up and down League Two are beginning to make moves in the market.

England’s fourth division is expected to be as fiercely competitive as it ever has been, as there are a host of sides that will be battling for promotion.

As preparations for the new season are weeks away, teams are beginning to shape their squads for the 2023/24 season.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news that is going around League Two…

Stockport County are keen on Hull City forward

According to Football Insider, Stockport are keen on signing Hull City striker Billy Chadwick this summer.

The Hull man is leaving the Championship club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Therefore, the 23-year-old is set to become a free agent, but not for long, as this report states that he is close to joining the League Two side.

Stockport narrowly missed out on promotion last season, and it seems Dave Challinor is keen to right the wrongs.

Tranmere Rovers defender in talks to join League Two rivals

Kyle Jameson is in talks to sign for Newport County this summer, as per Football Insider.

The 24-year-old found himself down the pecking order at Tranmere last season, and with his options limited, he has decided to leave the club.

Tranmere announced that Jameson is going to be released when his contract expires, which means the defender is free to talk to interested clubs.

One seems to be Newport County, who are keen to add to their squad and see Jameson as a good addition.

Swindon Town in talks with QPR for goalkeeper

Swindon Town are looking to sign QPR shot stopper Murphy Mahoney on loan, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The League Two outfit is searching for a new goalkeeper, as they only have one recognised number one on their books.

The 21-year-old joined QPR in 2012 but has since made his way through the club’s academy, stepping up to the under-21s in 2020.

In the last three seasons, Mahoney has played for the club’s under-21s as well as having temporary moves away from the team.

The young shot stopper has been limited to just two appearances for the QPR first team, and it now seems as though the Rs are willing him to leave for a better loan deal.

Mahoney’s loans have all come in non-league football, so this would represent his first taste of regular EFL football.