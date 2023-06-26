The start of the League Two season will feel that little bit closer now after the release of the fixtures last week.

The 24 teams will all have ambitions of their own, and they will hope a strong summer transfer window will help them reach those targets.

Clubs are starting to return for pre-season, and managers will be keen to get the new additions through the door as soon as possible.

With that said, here will have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving League Two…

Are Preston interested in Tommy Leigh?

Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh is a wanted man this summer, after the club’s relegation to League Two.

Portsmouth were the first side to show interest in Leigh, but according to The News, Championship side Preston have now also joined the race.

The 23-year-old is set to leave Stanley this summer after an impressive campaign where he scored 12 goals.

Pompey remain interested in the player, but with Preston just one of a number of Championship and League One teams keen, they may struggle to get a deal over the line.

Bradford City set to sign Hull City player

Bradford City are close to signing Hull City striker Tyler Smith on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers in the summer of 2021, playing 39 times and scoring just five goals.

Since he joined the club, it hasn’t been the best of times for the striker, with him struggling to earn a regular spot in the first team and then spending the final six months of last season on loan at Oxford United.

The forward struggled to play regular for the Us, with him only appearing seven times.

However, it seems Mark Hughes is keen to add the forward to his team this summer, as the Bantams look to return to League One.

Joe Murphy extends Tranmere Rovers stay

Tranmere Rovers have confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Joe Murphy has signed a one-year extension which will see him be part of the playing staff as well as the coaching team.

The 41-year-old joined the League Two outfit in 2020 from Shrewsbury Town and has played 37 times in the league in the three seasons at the club.

Murphy is more seen as back-up behind whoever is the club’s regular number one, but he showed last season that he can still offer to the first team.