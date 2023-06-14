The summer transfer window is officially underway, and teams up and down League Two will be looking to be ready for the start of the 2023/24 season.

We know who will be lining up in League Two next season, with Wrexham and Notts County earning promotion from the National League.

While Forest Green Rovers, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, and MK Dons are dropping down from League One.

These teams, combined with the sides that failed to win promotion in League Two, make England’s fourth tier a fascinating watch.

Now that the transfer window is officially open, we have taken a look at the latest transfer news surrounding League Two.

Gillingham win Jonny Williams race

According to The Sun, Bradford City were set to complete the signing of Wales international Jonny Williams on a free transfer.

However, at the 11th hour it has now been revealed by the Telegraph and Argus, that Williams will be joining fellow League Two side Gillingham instead.

All documents were signed between Williams’ representatives and Bradford, but the Wales international pulled the plug at the last minute.

The 29-year-old was playing in League Two last season, where he grabbed 10 goals for Swindon Town.

The attacking midfielder’s contract expired with the Robins this summer and having decided to move on he has been linked with several teams.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian were keen on the midfielder, but he has opted to stay in England and join the Gills.

Fellow EFL sides Northampton Town, Wrexham, and Notts County were also said to be keen on Williams.

Stockport County keen on Brentford striker Aaron Pressley

Stockport are one of numerous EFL sides that is keen on signing striker Aaron Pressley from Brentford, according to Football Insider.

Sutton United, as well as Barnsley, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, and Wycombe Wanderers, are all also interested in the 21-year-old.

The report states that due to his falling down the pecking order at Brentford, the Premier League club is willing to sanction a permanent departure this summer.

Pressley joined Brentford in 2020 and has only made three first-team appearances for the club. He has spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.

But now the striker is keen to play more minutes and progress his career, and he is willing to leave the Premier League outfit.

Is Max Crocombe leaving Grimsby Town?

The League Two outfit announced on Tuesday that goalkeeper Max Crocombe has left the club after turning down a new contract offer.

The 29-year-old joined the club in 2021, and having been the club’s second-choice shot stopper for the first half of that season, Crocombe claimed the number one shirt in the second half.

Playing a crucial part in Grimsby’s return to League Two in 2022. He then continued as the Mariners number one last season, playing 59 games in all competitions and being crucial to the club reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The goalkeeper has now ended his time at the League Two club and will be a free agent this summer.