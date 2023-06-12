League Two's line-up is set for the 2023-24 season and it could be one of the most competitive yet.

The two dominant National League sides Wrexham and Notts County will join the likes of Stockport, Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Salford, and you'd expect some money to be thrown around in order to strenghten squads this summer.

With the transfer market officially opening later this week, let's take a look at the latest news in the fourth tier of English football.

Stockport closing in on Nottingham Forest man

As reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon over the weekend, Stockport County are keen to land goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who has been released by Nottingham Forest this summer.

The 28-year-old has been at Forest since he was a child but is set to move on to pastures new, having played just 173 times in his 10-year professional career so far at the Tricky Trees and other clubs on loan.

County had 35-year-old Ben Hinchliffe in goal for the majority of the 2022-23 season having risen the ranks through non-league with the club, but Smith is set to bring fresh competition for the starting jersey.

Gillingham eyeing Sutton United raid

Per Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, ambitious Kent outfit Gillingham are rivalling League One side Lincoln City for Sutton midfielder Alistair Smith.

Smith joined United from Altrincham two years ago and in League Two last season he scored five times and notched three assists, but whilst they would like to keep him they look set to struggle due to mounting interest.

Gillingham splashed the cash in January under new owner Brad Galinson and they could look to gazump a team in a higher division for the 24-year-old.

Ex-Premier League defender set for Grimsby reunion?

According to a report from GrimsbyLive, Grimsby Town will be keen to re-unite with their former centre-back Ryan Bennett should he turn down a new deal at Cambridge United.

Bennett plied his trade for the Mariners at the start of his professional career before moving on to Peterborough United in 2009 for an initial £500,000, and his career has seen him play in the Premier League for Norwich City, Wolves and Leicester.

Bennett was in a relegation scrap in League One with Cambridge though last season and Paul Hurst is looking to try and convince him to come back to Blundell Park at the age of 33.

Bolton eyeing up Accrington man

Having lost Man City loanee James Trafford back to the Etihad Stadium and released Joel Dixon, Bolton Wanderers are in the hunt for new goalkeeping additions and according to Alan Nixon, Accrington Stanley's Toby Savin is on their radar.

Savin has been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur in the past 18 months and despite the 22-year-old having to play second fiddle for much of the 2022-23 season to Lukas Jensen for Stanley as they were relegated to League Two, he is still of interest to clubs.

He is however contracted until 2024 at the Wham Stadium so he would cost the Trotters a fee should they want to snap him up.