The League Two season gets underway in just a few weeks with anticipation building for the new year ahead.

Only four teams can gain promotion to League One over the next 12 months, with competition for those places set to be fierce.

Two big clubs have arrived into the division from below in Wrexham and Notts County, to give the division some extra star power.

MK Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers have dropped into the division, with the quartet all seeking immediate return to the third tier.

What is the latest League Two transfer news?

The summer transfer business offers all 24 clubs the opportunity to improve their first team squads in between campaigns.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding League Two as the opening game on 5 August draws ever closer…

Colchester sweat over Junior Tchamadeu future

According to Gazette News, offers have arrived for Tchamadeu this summer as speculation persists over his future at Colchester United.

However, none have so far matched the valuation that the League Two club has placed on the academy graduate.

But the club’s chairman has admitted that the club will not block a move, if the right bid does eventually arrive.

Tchamadeu earned the achievement of winning the Young Player of the Season award last year, which has attracted the interest of a number of clubs this summer.

The 19-year-old remains at the club for now, but his future may lie elsewhere.

Swindon eyeing MK Dons move

According to The Real EFL, Swindon are chasing the signature of Dan Kemp from MK Dons.

It is believed that a season long loan deal is being discussed but talks are ongoing over a move.

Swindon have already added a new goalkeeper to their ranks in QPR’s Murphy Mahoney and are now looking to sign a second new player of the window.

The midfielder is a versatile figure that can also feature out wide, making him a potentially useful asset for the Robins next season.

Morecambe trial ex-Bradford City player

Derek Adams is looking to link-up with Oscar Threlkeld once again, having worked with him previously on four occasions.

According to Telegraph & Argus, the former Bradford player is currently on trial at Morecambe as he searches for his next club.

The 29-year-old featured in the second half of the Shrimps’ recent pre-season friendly last Saturday against Warrington Town.

Morecambe are taking a close look at the player before making a decision on whether to approach him with a contract offer.

Gillingham linked with Ipswich Town striker

According to Kent Online, Gillingham’s chase of reinforcing their attack could lead them to Joe Piggott.

The League Two side have already missed out on signing Alfie May this window, as they look to add some firepower to their forward options.

Piggott has fallen out of favour at Ipswich, so could be available this summer from the Tractor Boys.

Neil Harris has assured supporters that the club is working hard on sealing new signings for the club as they look to improve on last year’s disappointing 17th place finish in the fourth tier.