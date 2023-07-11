League Two is expected to be as competitive as ever in the 2023/24 season, as some big names look to get out of the league.

All 24 teams will come into the new campaign with fresh aims and ideas, but not all of them will achieve those goals.

However, having a decent summer transfer window can put them on the right path for success, and that’s what these teams will be hoping for.

Clubs have started to get their pre-season under way, and the League Two managers will be hoping for more business to be done before pre-season ends.

Here, we have looked at the latest transfer news involving League Two…

Bolton Wanderers player set to join MK Dons

Bolton Wanderers midfielder MJ Williams is set to join League Two side MK Dons, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old has been an important member of the Bolton first team since joining the club, and his importance was shown last season as he played 28 times as the Trotters went all the way to the play-off semi-finals.

Williams, who is a graduate of the Liverpool academy, joined Bolton in February 2021 and has been crucial in the club’s rise through the EFL in recent times.

The midfielder has played 100 times for the Trotters, scoring one goal and providing five assists, but he now looks set to leave the club.

Williams is contracted to Bolton until 2024, so he will be joining the League Two side for a fee, but at this stage it is unclear how much.

Ex-Millwall defender joins Gillingham’s pre-season tour

Former Millwall defender Scott Malone has been spotted heading on Gillingham’s pre-season tour to Italy, as reported by KentOnline.

The 32-year-old finds himself without a club this summer after he was released by Millwall following the expiration of his contract.

Malone, who boasts over 300 appearances in the Championship and even Premier League experience, has been spotted on Gills trip to Italy and could even feature in their friendly against Como on Wednesday.

Malone has had a brief experience of League Two football before, with 22 appearances coming in the 2010/11 season, when he was playing at Burton Albion.

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is said to be keen on adding a left-sided defender to his squad, as they lack real depth in that area, despite the arrival of Max Clark this summer.

Salford City reject Barnsley offer for Luke Bolton

Salford City have rejected a £400,000 offer from Barnsley for Luke Bolton, according to BBC Sport (Live transfer blog, 10.07.23).

Bolton was a standout performer for Salford last season, as the club finished in the top seven and were narrowly beaten by Stockport County in the play-off semi-finals.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and registered seven assists in 44 League games last season.

Barnsley are starting life without Michael Duff and under the new regime of Neill Collins, and it seems the Tykes boss is keen to add Bolton to his ranks.

Bolton joined Salford on a free transfer in January 2022 after leaving Manchester City in search of regular first-team minutes.