With just one and a half weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, League Two clubs do not have very long left for their business to be done.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals and transfer rumours as the September 1 deadline looms.

Goalkeeper rejoins Swindon

Swindon Town needed another goalkeeper to compete with QPR loanee Murphy Mahoney and youngster Conor Brann, and they have turned to a former player in the process.

Lewis Ward was at the Robins in the 2021-22 season and played 17 times in all competitions, but made a switch to fourth tier rivals Sutton United last year.

Having played just the 10 times for United though, Ward has now returned to the County Ground, not only as a player but also as a Youth Development Lead Coach as well.

Mansfield eyeing Championship defender

Mansfield Town have done some solid business in the transfer market this summer, but with just one win and three draws so far in their League Two fixtures they are struggling to get over the line in matches.

What isn't helping manager Nigel Clough either is a plethora of injuries, especially in defence where the Stags are now extremely short on numbers.

Clough has now revealed that Mansfield are chasing an undisclosed Championship defender on loan, with the individual in question being a youngster.

“We are looking at youth rather than experience and the lad is at a Championship club,” Clough said.

“We are negotiating with a club but things aren't quite right from our point of view.

“We will revisit it this week and see if we can tweak it a little bit so it's a bit fairer.

“It is difficult with loans and recalls in January and so on. But we will keep working on it."

Dons asking price revealed as Rotherham and Barnsley circle

Despite not getting much of a look in at Wycombe Wanderers, striker Ali Al-Hamadi is certainly flourishing at AFC Wimbledon since his January move.

The Iraq-born attacker scored 10 times in 19 League Two matches last season for the Dons, and that form has seen the 21-year-old attract attention from further up in the EFL pyramid.

Both Barnsley and Rotherham United are said to be keeping an eye on the young forward, but according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop any club that wants Al-Hamadi will have to pay seven figures.

Witcoop claims that a price-tag of £1.2 million has been set by the AFC Wimbledon hierarchy, with a sizeable sell-on for Wycombe pushing the valuation up.

Kouassi set for Seasiders switch

Blackpool have been seemingly chasing Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi for a long time now and he went on trial with the Seasiders in pre-season, but a deal never arose before the 2023-24 season started.

However, it now looks as though the 20-year-old is set to make the move to Bloomfield Road as FLW exclusively revealed yesterday that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs for his services.

Kouassi, a product of Sutton's academy, scored just twice in 36 League Two appearances last season, although all but five of his outings came from the bench and he will be seen as a developmental signing for Neil Critchley's side.

MK Dons man looked at by Tykes

Over the weekend, it was revealed by Alan Nixon via Patreon that MK Dons centre-back Jack Tucker was wanted in League One by Barnsley, who are looking to re-invest some of the cash made from Mads Andersen's sale to Luton Town.

However, it does not look like a move for the 23-year-old will progress as per Nixon, the Tykes have been scared off by the £400,000 price-tag set by Graham Alexander's side.

Tucker's contract length at MK has never been revealed but he signed a 'long-term' deal in 2022 from Gillingham.