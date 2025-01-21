League Two has once again thrown up a fascinating season with league leaders Walsall currently running away with the division.

Outside of that, it is Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale who occupy the top three with the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Notts County hot on their tail.

Meanwhile, at the foot of the division, it is Morecambe and Carlisle United who are looking to escape the relegation places, with the two clubs sitting 23rd and 24th respectively.

This transfer window has already seen a number of incomings and outgoings, and it looks set to be a busy final few weeks as clubs aim to complete last-minute deals before the window slams shut on February 3rd.

Football League World is here to keep you updated on all the latest developments, and below we’ve highlighted some of the key pieces of transfer news from the fourth tier.

Chesterfield's James Berry heading to Wycombe Wanderers

The big news coming out of Chesterfield Football Club is that their 24-year-old winger, James Berry, is set to leave the club to join up with League One's Wycombe Wanderers.

According to Pete O'Rourke, the Spireites player is having a medical at Adams Park today (21st January) ahead of his proposed move to Buckinghamshire. As detailed previously by the same journalist, a fee had been agreed the day prior, and it seems that the youngster will become Wycombe's fourth signing of the window.

During his time at SMH Group Stadium, Berry has found the back of the net 16 times and has provided seven assists in 64 games.

James Berry - Chesterfield Key Stats League Two 2024-25 (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists xG Chances created Dribble success rate Pass completion 22 7 3 1.8 16 41.7% 74.9% *League stats only - accurate as of 20 Jan 2025

Stepping up to the third tier for the first time, the Chairboys will be looking for Berry to replicate the form that earned him remarks in Paul Cook's side.

Carlisle United and Bromley keen on Idris Kanu

Football League World exclusively revealed on Monday that Carlisle United and Bromley had both seen bids rejected for Barnet's Idris Kanu.

The 25-year-old joined the Bees in 2022 and, across his first two seasons, scored 16 goals in just over 75 appearances.

Despite struggling this season with just one goal and two assists, Dean Brennan has continued to place his trust in Kanu, with the forward having played 1,331 minutes.

With just six months remaining on his current deal, it is a viable deal for both Mike Williamson and Andy Woodman to complete, but they will have to meet Barnet's valuation.

Fleetwood Town and Barrow among those interested in Carlisle striker

Another FLW exclusive revealed that Carlisle's Luke Armstrong is of interest to Fleetwood Town, Barrow, Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

All of the quartet would be keen on signing him on loan, with Well and Killie looking to give him his first taste of Scottish football since 2016.

His time at Brunton Park has been somewhat disappointing, with the attacker managing just six goals since his move from Harrogate last January.

A year on, those interested will be hoping for a return to the form that saw Armstrong score 16 goals in 46 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

This is a deal to keep an eye on in the coming days, then, as Carlisle look to secure the striker a move away.

Walsall knocked back in Freddie Draper chase

Last Wednesday, it looked like Freddie Draper would be making a return to the Bescot Stadium, as Ben Jacobs understood that Walsall were close to securing a deal for the Lincoln City youngster.

Unfortunately, since then, the situation has taken a dramatic turn, with Imps boss Michael Skubala sharing his thoughts on the possibility of the 20-year-old departing.

"No. He is not leaving the club," said the Lincoln head coach.

"He’s part of us and at this moment in time, he will not be leaving the club. He gives us something different and is one of our own who we want to look after.

"He’s still got development to do, but he’s staying with us."

This will be a real kick in the teeth for the Saddlers, especially after star striker Nathan Lowe returned to Stoke City earlier this month.

Nevertheless, they remain 12 points clear at the top of League Two and have found goals from everywhere on the pitch this season.