With just days remaining in the January transfer window, all 72 sides across the EFL will be desperate to continue the pursuit of any last-minute deals in a bid to aid their respective targets for the remainder of the season.

Whilst we've seen many big names mooted with arrivals and departures in the Championship, further down the pyramid in League Two, many sides are still active in the transfer market with just four days of this window remaining.

With that being said, FLW brings you a roundup of the latest transfer speculation concerning sides across the fourth tier.

Wrexham eye Jack Marriott

Unsurprisingly, the side who have had the most eyes cast on them across the window comes in the form of Wrexham, as Phil Parkinson looks to add more bodies to a squad chasing back-to-back promotions in the final three months of the campaign.

Despite having the likes of Paul Mullin and summer signing Steven Fletcher already in their attacking ranks, it would seem that the former Bradford City boss isn't fully satisfied with his centre-forward options. It's this position where a plethora of names have been touted for a potential move to the STōK Cae Ras.

The Red Dragons have already seen a trio of League One strikers linked in the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Stephen Humphrys and Aaron Collins, with the latter of those subject to concrete interest from high-flying Bolton Wanderers. However, another third tier striker has seen his name thrown into the ring in the form of Fleetwood Town striker Jack Marriott.

It was revealed earlier in the window by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Charlie Adam's new side are keen to be rid of their highest earner, who has scored 13 goals in 48 overall appearances for the Cod Army. Then, according to Football Insider on Sunday morning, it was revealed that Wrexham are facing a battle alongside League One play-off chasing sides Stevenage and Oxford United, with the U's seeing a £500,000 bid rejected for the 29-year-old in the previous window.

Marriott has 22 goals in 83 prior League Two appearances from spells with Luton Town and Carlisle United.

Ipswich Town close in on Al-Hamadi

Another forward who hasn't been shy of suitors comes in the form of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, with the Iraq international subject to interest from a number of Championship clubs.

It was revealed in the closing days of the last window by FLW that League One Peterborough United had seen a bid rejected, but the striker continued to be linked with high-profile sides such as Leeds United and Sunderland.

However, in recent days it has been revealed by London News Online that Ipswich Town, who remain in search of a centre-forward have submitted a fee said to be higher than the £1m mark.

So far this season, Al-Hamadi has scored 13 times in 23 league appearances for Wimbledon, but is currently on Asian Cup duty and started Iraq's last game against Vietnam.

Wimbledon recovered from a 3-1 defeat against rivals MK Dons with a 2-1 win against high-flying Mansfield on Saturday afternoon, but manager Johnnie Jackson revealed that the saga hasn't been easy for both parties in recent days.

“He’s away with Iraq, so it’s a difficult one to navigate." he began. “When you have a player like that doing what he does, he’s going to attract interest. When a club like Ipswich come in, it’s obviously head-turning for the lad.

“I have always wanted to keep him – he’s the best striker in the league. But when you have the best striker in the league, clubs who can offer you life-changing money come in for you. That changes the landscape completely where the lad is concerned," Jackson continued.

“When a team like that come in and are doing what they’re doing – and can offer you the opportunity to play at a certain level – a team at the top of the Championship, who might be going up the Premier League, is going to be a head-turner.”​

It has since been revealed by the East Anglian Daily Times that Kieran McKenna's side are "closing in" on a deal for the 21-year-old.​​​​​​

MK Dons boss responds to Max Dean departure rumours

Another striker currently attracting interest is MK Dons' Max Dean, who could soon follow the path of former forward Rhys Healey to Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse.

Once again, it was revealed by Alan Nixon on Friday afternoon that the French outfit are willing to pay up to £1m for his services, which is said to have surprised the fourth tier side who have seen a major upturn in fortunes since Mike Williamson took charge in mid-October.

So far this season, Dean has scored nine times in 22 league outings for the Dons. Whilst Williamson claimed he was unaware of such interest, he isn't fully surprised.

"I'm unaware, but I'm not to say there isn't interest, because I know there has been other interest," he told the MK Citizen.

"He's an exciting young prospect, his ceiling is incredibly high, and we're all looking forward to watching him go on with us, hopefully that continues.

"Of course there will be interest, but that's the negative of having a successful team and winning games," Williamson concluded.