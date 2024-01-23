There is now just over one week to go for English clubs to strike their transfer deals, and it's likely going to be a frantic end to the January transfer window for many clubs.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals and speculation surrounding the fourth tier of English football as League Two sides look to strengthen their hands for the remaining months of the 2023-24 campaign.

Wrexham complete goalkeeper deal and want Wigan striker

Wrexham - the big-hitters of League Two with their Hollywood money - have kept their powder dry for much of January, but Phil Parkinson now looks like he is making moves in the window.

And the Red Dragons have now completed the permanent signing of Irish goalkeeper Luke McNicholas from Sligo Rovers, having loaned him in for the first half of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has only played in EFL Trophy matches due to the form of Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo and Mark Howard being ahead of him in the pecking order too, but McNicholas will now be hoping to push that duo a bit harder now he is a permanent Wrexham player.

It is evident as well that Parkinson would like to add another attacker to the club's ranks, with interest in Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris cooled in recent weeks.

According to TEAMtalk though, Wrexham have made an offer for Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys as the North Wales outfit look to pounce on a player that has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Latics.

Stephen Humphrys' Wigan Athletic Stats In All Competitions - Via Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 49 7 2 2022/23 3 0 0 2023/24* 33 9 4 *Stats Correct As Of January 23, 2024

Humphrys, 26, has seven goals and three assists notched in League One this season, but Wrexham will attempt to bring the striker to North Wales, much like they did with James McClean in the summer.

Colchester complete Hibernian swoop

Danny Cowley hasn't been in the Colchester United hot-seat long, but his pulling power is evident as he has landed the services of Riley Harbottle on loan from Hibernian for the rest of the season.

The centre-back spent last season on loan in the fourth tier from Nottingham Forest with Mansfield Town, scoring six times in 32 league appearances for the Stags, with his performances leading to a permanent switch to Hibs.

23-year-old Harbottle has only played twice for the Edinburgh outfit though, so Cowley has swooped to bring the defender back to England to bolster the relegation-threatened U's back-line.

Sutton United strike Reading transfer agreement

Steve Morison has not been at Sutton United long following his switch from Hornchurch earlier in January, but he is getting business done at Gander Green Lane.

And the latest deal to be completed is that of Dean Bouzanis, who has returned to the fourth tier strugglers once more.

Bouzanis left the U's for Reading in 2022, but he re-joined the South London outfit on loan back in September on transfer deadline day.

The initial deal ran out this month, but Sutton have been able to now extend that until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, which could bolster their survival chances - Bouzanis has played 18 times in League Two this season.

Swindon Town set to let midfielder move to Cheltenham

Swindon have seen plenty of players depart this month - including star loanees and even Remeao Hutton who went to GIllingham - whilst manager Michael Flynn was also sacked.

It is big changes at the County Ground, and the latest individual who is set to depart is midfielder Liam Kinsella.

Per GloucestershireLive, the 27-year-old is set to be snapped up by League One side Cheltenham Town, who are trying to escape relegation danger under Darrell Clarke and have turned to Kinsella as a fresh midfield option.

Kinsella has been a regular in the Swindon midfield this season, but his time there appears to be coming to an end for a fresh challenge at Whaddon Road.