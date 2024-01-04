Highlights League Two clubs are active in the January transfer window to improve their current situation and avoid relegation or secure promotion.

Stockport, Mansfield, and Wrexham currently occupy the automatic promotion spots, while Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers are in the relegation zone.

Stockport County is interested in loaning Newcastle midfielder Joe White, who has performed well in League Two this season.

The January transfer window is in full-flow and certain League Two clubs have been busy as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of a crucial second-half of the season.

There is plenty to play for as clubs in the lower echelons of the table look to avoid a dreaded relegation to the National League, while clubs in the top-half know there are three automatic promotion places and seven play-off places, so a good finish to the season could see themselves in the promotion mix.

League Two table - 04/01/2024 Club P GD Pts 1. Stockport County 26 27 51 2. Mansfield Town 24 25 49 3. Wrexham 25 16 49 4. Barrow 25 13 45 5. Notts County 26 8 42 6. Crewe Alexandra 25 8 41 7. AFC Wimbledon 25 13 39

Here is the latest League Two transfer news...

Stockport County want Newcastle United midfielder

Stockport County want to take Newcastle midfielder Joe White on loan for the second-half of the season, according to The Shields Gazette.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Stockport's League Two rivals Crewe, but his loan spell at Gresty Road is set to expire on 14th January. The Premier League club face a big decision. They're currently enduring an injury crisis, and due to White's age, he wouldn't take up a place in their 25-man squad, so Eddie Howe may wish to recall him.

However, Stockport are said to be keen on the midfielder after registering two goals and three assists at League Two level this season.

Former Ipswich and Wigan winger joins Morecambe on a free transfer

Gwion Edwards has joined Morecambe on a deal until the end of the season after being released by Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old is a Welsh age-grade international and began his career with Swansea City's academy before playing for the likes of Crawley, Ipswich and Wigan.

Speaking to Morecambe's official site, Edwards said: "I'm delighted to be here and happy to get the deal over the line.

"I like to play attacking football, [taking] crosses and shots, so set some goals up and get some goals myself. A lot of hard work up and down both wings, if I'm assisting and scoring goals, I'm doing my job."

Colchester make Motherwell striker their first signing

Conor Wilkinson has joined Colchester, just six months after signing a two-year deal with Motherwell.

The 28-year-old is experienced at EFL level after spells with Gillingham, Leyton Orient and Walsall. He left Walsall in the summer of 2023 for the Scottish Premiership but has returned to England, citing a lack of game time in Scotland and being closer to home as the reasons for his return, according to the Daily Record.

The Essex-based club are currently 20th and will be hoping Wilkinson can help take them up the table.

Doncaster Rovers sign Irish striker on loan from Bolton Wanderers

21-year-old Irish age-grade striker Connor Carty has joined Doncaster on loan from Bolton until the end of the season.

Carty has featured just once for Bolton this season, but has experience of playing regular first-team football thanks to his time playing for St Patrick's Athletic in the League of Ireland.

He told the Rovers official website: "As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I’m really happy to be here.

“To come to such a big club like Doncaster now, I’m really excited for it.”

Wrexham are eyeing Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris

Wrexham are plotting an ambitious signing of Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke Harris, according to The Sun.

The 29-year-old is prolific at League One level, and Wrexham hope that they can convince the striker to drop down a division and fire them to promotion.

The Posh are set to cash in on their star striker, and Wrexham could be able to offer him a very attractive deal thanks to their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

However, League One clubs such as Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic are also said to be keen on the striker who has scored ten goals in 24 appearances this season.