League Two clubs continue to complete transfer deals as we count down towards the transfer deadline, with many fourth tier managers beginning to finalise their playing squads.

Many coaches are growing more sure of what they require when forming their squads for the remainder of the campaign with each passing game. Clarity over what needs addressing should be at its peak in the final hours of the window

Acquisitions are still expected to come in a late flurry with the situation of many players coming into focus more clearly and how clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings and where teams are at both the bottom and top end of the table, with so much at stake.

Each team has played at least 27 games so far, but there is plenty of football still to be played and they will be well aware that matters on the pitch during the second half of the campaign could be dictated by what is to come in the market.

With just a matter of hours remaining in the window, here, we look at some of the latest transfer news and biggest headlines coming out of League Two in the meantime.

Millwall complete Morecambe deal

Championship side Millwall have completed the signing of Adam Mayor from Morecambe for a fee in the region of £300,000, the club have officially confirmed.

The 18-year-old winger has signed for the Lions on a long-term contract, having impressed the Championship side this season. He had played 23 times this campaign, scoring three goals and notching a further five assists. The attacker made his first-team debut in August 2022 and went on to make 57 senior appearances for the Shrimpers.

The teenager has been one of the most talented players in League Two and becomes Joe Edwards’ third signing of the January transfer window and his first permanent addition. Millwall secured loan deals for Japhet Tanganga and Michael Obafemi until the end of the season from Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, respectively.

Related The 15 smallest EFL stadiums (Ranked) Football League World examines what the 15 smallest stadiums in the EFL are by attendance

Carlton Palmer's Jack Marriott verdict

Wrexham have completed the eye-catching signing of Fleetwood Town striker Jack Marriott, but despite Wrexham registering their interest in Marriott, reporter Alan Nixon suggested on Tuesday that Oxford were battling the Red Dragons in the race for Marriott's signature and due to their healthy league position in the third-tier, could well trump Phil Parkinson's men in a bid to land their man.

However, that didn't materialise, and the League Two high-flyers have instead sealed a switch. Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer has reacted to Wrexham's latest headline addition. He said: "They’re looking to make a real statement of intent with the owners making funds available to sign a new striker.

"The name that has been mentioned is Jack Marriott of Fleetwood, who has scored five goals in League One in 24 appearances.

“This could prove to be a valuable signing for Wrexham. They’ve yet to sign a player in the window and are keen to add to their already-quality attackers in Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Elliot Lee to see them over the line in the second half of the season.”

Jack Marriott's career stats - as of 01/02/2024* League Appearances Goals Assists Championship 114 22 9 League One 114 45 8 League Two 84 22 5 Conference 40 16 4

Rotherham midfielder a Wrexham target

Versatile right-sided Salford City player Luke Bolton has also joined alongside the Fleetwood Town striker, but Phil Parkinson is looking to add more players to his arsenal ahead of the deadline.

According to the Daily Mail's Nathan Salt, the North Wales outfit are close to agreeing a fee with Championship strugglers Rotherham United to bring Jamie Lindsay to the club in the remaining hours of the window.

The 28-year-old Scottish midfielder has played just 12 times for the Millers during the 2023/24 league campaign, having missed a large portion of the season through injury, and with less than six months to go on his contract, they are set to cash-in on his services.

A fee is yet to be fully agreed, but Wrexham are closing in on yet another high-profile addition to their side as they challenge for promotion to League One this season.

Mansfield Town agree Gillingham deal

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Mansfield Town have agreed a deal to sign Tom Nichols from Gillingham.

The Stags boss Nigel Clough has been a huge long-term admirer of the 30-year-old and tried to sign him last season. Nichols will help add depth to an attack alongside the likes of Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins.

He has notched three goals and five assists from 32 appearances with the Gills this season, and will help bolster their ranks in search of automatic promotion during the second half of the season.

Bradford complete Middlesbrough transfer deal

Bradford City have signed striker Calum Kavanagh from Championship side Middlesbrough on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old notched three first-team games for Boro this season, after making his debut against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

Kavanagh has previously played fourth tier football at Harrogate Town and Newport County, totalling three goals in 33 games, but has huge potential, having hit 47 goals in 71 games for Boro's youth team.