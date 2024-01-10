As we approach the middle of January, the winter transfer window is in full swing across the EFL.

There have been plenty of confirmed deals across the Championship, League One and League Two and a number of rumours continue to circulate.

With that said, below, we've looked at some of the latest transfer headlines coming out of the fourth tier, with some confirmed deals, as well as an update on a big potential outgoing from the division this month.

Let's get on to the headlines.

One transfer news story to emerge in the fourth tier revolves around Championship side Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O'Riordan.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Rovers have been credited with an interest in the young defender, and now, a further update has emerged.

This came courtesy of Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson himself, who appeared to confirm the club's interest when quizzed about the player recently.

"It's a player we like, for sure," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Nothing is finalised.

"I have learned in football, you're never 100 per cent until the boy is in the building and everything is signed and he has the kit on.

"Otherwise, you're not sure in football."

O'Riordan has a reported £500K release clause in his contract which, it has been reported, Blackburn Rovers are willing to pay, but only if it can be structured in the right way.

Indeed, potential cash flow issues have been cited by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Doncaster Rovers land Spurs loan

In further League Two transfer news, League Two strugglers Doncaster Rovers have made an addition from the Premier League.

Indeed, the club sitting 19th in the fourth tier have snapped up Matthew Craig from Tottenham Hotspur.

After securing the deal, Rovers manager Grant McCann told the club's media channels: “He’s a very good player. We’ve been tracking Matthew since the summer window shut with numerous games watched and reports done on him.

“He comes here with good pedigree and he’s ready for the challenge.

“He’s going to be a very good player and to get him in this early in the window is great.”

According to Transfermarkt. Craig has made almost 90 appearances for Spurs' under-18 and under-21 sides in recent seasons, as well as one senior outing for the club.

MK Dons agree Barnsley deal

Last but certainly not least, the final transfer news to discuss here revolves around MK Dons and League One side Barnsley.

Indeed, the Dons, who currently sit 8th in the division, have snapped up Kyran Lofthouse from the Tykes until the end of the campaign.

Upon confirmation of his arrival at the club, Lofthouse told MK Dons club media: "I'm delighted to be here, I'm really looking forward to getting going.

“I have a good relationship with Mike and Ian, I really like the way they go about things and the football they play, and it brought the best out of me. When the opportunity came up to work with them again, I was really looking forward to it.

“I'd spoken to them generally, seeing how we were getting on, and just general talk. But nothing really got going until the window opened, and then things moved quite fast as they tend to. I'm happy to be here and get it all sorted."

Lofthouse has made three appearances for Barnsley so far this season, as well as 14 for Gateshead on a loan spell in the National League earlier this campaign.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to add to that tally as the season draws to its conclusion in the forthcoming months.