There are just nine days left for EFL clubs to complete transfers and loan deals for players until they are restricted to just free agents for the next few months before the 2023-24 season ends.

And that will likely trigger a flurry of activity the closer it gets to the 11pm deadline on January 31 - let's take a look at the latest news coming out of the fourth tier of English football - League Two - with time running out for teams to get busy.

Accrington eyeing up Man United swoop

Man United are set to let several of their young talents depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes, although the limit on how many players you can send abroad means that some EFL clubs are set to benefit from the Red Devils' youth system.

And one of those is Accrington Stanley, who according to the Daily Mail's Transfer Confidential column are eyeing up young goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

The 20-year-old Czech stopper was wanted by Stanley in the summer, but a deal was not struck, and with regular first-choice Toby Savin injured since September and backup Liam Isherwood unavailable too, John Coleman has turned to Vitek instead of relying on emergency goalkeeper loan deals.

Vitek is yet to play a senior match for United but has been in matchday squads this season, although he has only appeared twice at under-21's level in 2023-24 compared to 17 matches played in the previous campaign.

Accy could now be willing to offer Vitek first-team football for the remainder of the campaign, and it all depends on if United are willing to let him depart.

Grimsby player set for Bristol Rovers move

With 11 goals conceded in their previous two league contests, Grimsby Town clearly have a real issue with their defence - although their midfield protector in Kamil Conteh has been highly-rated for his performance for much of the campaign.

The 21-year-old Sierra Leone international arrived at Blundell Park from Middlesbrough in the summer following a loan stint with Gateshead in the National League, but less than a year later, he could be on the move.

BristolLive claim that Bristol Rovers of League One have triggered the release clause of Conteh, and should they agree personal terms with the engine room operator and seal a deal then it would eclipse their current transfer record of £370,000.

Kamil Conteh's Grimsby Town League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Average Minutes Per Game 78 Goals 0 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 0.4 Touches Per Game 55.1 Pass Accuracy 81% Interceptions Per Game 1.6 Tackles Per Game 3.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Duels Won Per Game 5.4 Possession Lost Per Game 10.2 Stats As Of January 22, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The Mariners could be set to make a quick profit on Conteh, but head coach David Artell would much likely rather keep him in his squad - he is powerless though to stop the move happening.

Notts County close to Norwich transfer agreement

They may have lost their most recent head coach to Championship side Swansea City, but Notts County are on the rebuilding process with new boss Stuart Maynard.

And with nine goals conceded in their last two matches, the Magpies needed to add a defender to their ranks - and that's exactly what they are set to do.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, a deal has been agreed to send Norwich City youngster Jaden Warner to Meadow Lane, having made his first-team debut for the Canaries earlier this season.

The 21-year-old centre-back will have a medical before completing his short-term switch, which will be designed to toughen him up in a competitive league, and he will be heading right into a promotion battle in League Two.