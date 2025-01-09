This season has done little to diminish League Two’s reputation as the Football League’s craziest division.

There are currently just eight points separating second-placed Crewe Alexandra and Bromley, who sit 12th. Remarkably, Crewe are also currently closer on points to Cheltenham Town in 13th place, than they are to table-topping Walsall.

The Saddlers have already built themselves a 10-point lead on the chasing pack and also have at least one game in hand on most of their nearest challengers.

Mat Sadler’s men have proven to be adaptable and energetic, with several players who can bring genuine quality – all things which are crucial for success in the fourth tier.

It’s likely that Walsall already have one of the automatic promotion spots (and potentially the title along with it) sewn up, but the other two spots really are anyone’s to claim.

League Two has always been a league of fine margins and the January window is usually pivotal. Get it right and teams can very easily propel themselves into the upper echelons of the table.

It’s already looking like being a busy window in League Two, with several deals already being done in the window’s opening days.

With that in mind, here’s a round-up of some of the most recent transfer headlines and links from across the division.

Chesterfield ‘closing in’ on Janoi Donacien

According to the Derbyshire Times, Chesterfield are closing in on a deal to bring free agent Janoi Donacien to the club.

The centre-back has been without a club after leaving Ipswich Town in the summer, bringing an end to his five-year spell with the Tractor Boys.

Paul Cook is no stranger to Donacien, having worked with the Saint Lucian during his spell with Ipswich in 2021.

The 31-year-old played a key role in Ipswich’s promotion to the Championship back in 2022/23, making 38 appearances in the league, but was limited to just three league outings last term.

Donacien already has bags of League Two experience, having previously represented all of Accrington Stanley, Newport County and Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth tier. He even won the division with Stanley back in 2017/18.

The Spireites are also thought to have agreed a deal to bring Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple in on loan.

Bradford City agree a fee to sign Tommy Leigh from MK Dons

Bradford City have reportedly agreed a fee to sign midfielder Tommy Leigh from MK Dons.

Football Insider has reported that the Bantams have beaten off competition from League One sides in order to get a deal in place for the 24-year-old.

Leigh was part of MK Dons' busy summer window, with the midfielder moving to Stadium MK for an undisclosed fee after an impressive 2023/24 season saw him score eight league goals and assist five for Accrington Stanley.

Tommy Leigh League Two Stats (As per Fotmob) Season Games Goals Assists 2024-25 12 1 3 2023-24 39 8 5

Leigh looks set to become Bradford's fourth addition of an already busy winter window, with George Lapslie already making the move to Valley Parade along with Michael Mellon and Brandon Khela, on loan deals from Burnley and Birmingham City respectively.

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers racing to sign Barrow’s Theo Vassell

With just six months remaining on his contract with Barrow, Theo Vassell is attracting attention from a pair of League One sides, according to Football Insider.

Third tier strugglers Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town have both identified Vassell as a way to improve their defensive prospects.

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren are also thought to be interested in the 28-year-old, who has been virtually ever present for the Bluebirds, starting all 24 of Barrow’s league games this season and notching four goals.

The centre-back is vastly experienced at League Two level, having spent the previous three seasons with Salford City, as well as previously representing Macclesfield Town and Port Vale in the EFL’s basement division.

Swindon Town have agreed a loan move for Mansfield Town striker Tom Nichols

Earlier in the week, FLW exclusively revealed that Ian Holloway is close to bolstering Swindon’s attacking ranks, after agreeing a loan deal for Mansfield striker Tom Nichols.

Nichols has struggled for consistent minutes since joining the Stags at the start of 2024, with his last appearance in the league coming against Blackpool on 5th October.

Despite this lack of football in recent times, Nichols has always been a threat at League Two level. The Robins will be hoping he can rediscover the form that saw him notch 11 league goals and eight assists for Crawley back in 2020/21.

Nichols will have perhaps hoped for more from his career after a highly productive 2016/17 season saw him record 10 league goals and six assists in League One for Peterborough.

The 31-year-old is still a talent and Swindon will be hoping he can be the man who fires them out of trouble.

Doncaster Rovers are rivalling Mansfield Town for Tottenham's Matthew Craig

Reports from Football Insider this week have revealed that Tottenham are considering recalling their young midfielder from his loan spell at Barnsley, with Mansfield and Doncaster both interested in picking him up for the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old has featured 14 times for the Tykes in League One this season but could be recalled after a lack of gametime in recent weeks.

Grant McCann’s Rovers are once again circling for the youngster, having already had Craig on loan last season.

It remains to be seen where the Tottenham talent will end up, but if Spurs wish to drop him down a level, Doncaster appear to be the likely suitors once again.