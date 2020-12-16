‘League Two team’, ‘That one hurts’ – These Birmingham City fans react to late defeat

Birmingham City were beaten by Cardiff City this evening in what was a dramatic game in the Welsh capital.

A cruel defeat in Cardiff. 😞 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) December 16, 2020

Aitor Karanka’s side fell behind after Robert Glatzel put the hosts ahead but Marc Roberts equalised, with Ivan Sanchez then putting Blues a goal ahead after a fine individual effort.

Despite Cardiff missing the chance to go level from the penalty spot, they would make it 2-2 in the 78th minute when Harry Wilson netted.

Further agony was ahead for Blues, with Sean Morrison scoring the winner with just a minute of the 90 left.

Ultimately, the result leaves Blues in 17th position in the Championship as the rest of the fixtures are played out, just six points above the relegation zone.

As you would expect, the fans were not happy with the latest collapse by the team, and the individual errors that contributed to the defeat.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the loss…

That one hurts a lot and it was silly little things that cost us ffs — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) December 16, 2020

Ref was shit (as per against us). However, you can't give up 2 goals in the last 15 and just blame the officials. JCS never to play LB again. Imagine having the best keeper in the league and still conceding 3. Loss was unforgivable tonight. — Michael Ivory (@mikeivory91) December 16, 2020

Defence was shocking Etheridge doesn't deserve to have a defence like that in front of him — Michael Williams (@mickey8150) December 16, 2020

Really tough to take BUT so much more to be positive about — 💙⚽️ (@eelxela87) December 16, 2020

Just a league two team in disguise get that old lanky piece of bacon in the reserves and never start him again my dad who’s got knee and back problems would do a better job then him — Nathan Gould (@gouIds) December 16, 2020

This hurts more than heartbreak https://t.co/85UxSR9nPM — Jack Harding (@JackHarding1999) December 16, 2020

Cruel isn’t the word I’d have used. Deserved more from the game but individual errors have cost us again. Etheridge, Sanchez and Alen the only players that can take any credit there. #BCFC https://t.co/hEYbv3a9ZH — Dan Starmer (@dan_starmz) December 16, 2020