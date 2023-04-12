Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has revealed that his side will be pursuing a fresh agreement with Middlesbrough this summer for Calum Kavanagh.

After spending the second half of the previous term on loan at Harrogate Town, Kavanagh returned to the Riverside Stadium ahead of the current campaign.

Unable to make any inroads at senior level for Boro earlier this season, the 19-year-old was allowed to leave on a temporary basis again in the previous transfer window as he linked up with Newport.

Since sealing a switch to the Welsh outfit, Kavanagh has managed to provide two direct goal contributions in the 13 appearances that he has made for Coughlan's side.

Having started both of Newport's games over the Easter period, the forward is expected to feature again this weekend in the club's clash with Hartlepool United in League Two.

As for Kavanagh's parent-club, Middlesbrough will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship when they face Norwich City on Friday.

What has Newport boss Coughlan had to say about the club's stance on a fresh move for Middlesbrough's Kavanagh?

Making reference to Kavanagh and fellow loan players Charlie McNeill and Matt Baker, Coughlan has admitted that he is keen on re-signing this trio in the summer.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus about this trio, Coughlan said: "We had to bring in young players in January and couldn’t do what some other clubs did but I don’t think anybody has signed better when you include Harry Charsley.

"The age and experience might count against them but they have been brilliant and I hope we can keep giving them the education and development they need to go back to their parent clubs and compete for the first team after massive growth.

"But I wouldn’t say no to having them here again next season if Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke were open to that.

"I will pursue them for sure."

Should Middlesbrough sanction another loan exit for Kavanagh later this year?

When you consider that Kavanagh has yet to make a senior appearance for Middlesbrough, he will find it difficult to force his way into contention for a place in the club's match-day when he returns to the Riverside Stadium due to the presence of Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss.

Instead of being deployed at youth level by Boro, another loan move could be exactly what Kavanagh needs at this stage of his career.

If Newport are willing to offer assurances regarding game-time, it would not be at all surprising if the forward returns to the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

By featuring week-in, week-out in League Two later this year, Kavanagh could end up improving significantly as a player under the guidance of Coughlan.