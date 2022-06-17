League Two sides keen on 21-year-old Fulham man

Sonny Hilton could be set for an EFL loan move this summer, with the News and Star suggesting that a number of League Two sides could be keen to snap him up during the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has yet to get a league game for his current club Fulham and it appears there could be a few teams in the fourth tier of English football prepared to give him some more gametime. One team that has already been linked is Carlisle but it looks like there could be a few more queuing up too.

The Cottagers might be willing to let the player leave on a short-term basis too, with the player not looking likely to give him any action themselves now that they have been promoted back to the Premier League.

The midfielder has played for their reserve side on a regular basis though and has actually racked up over 50 appearances for the Fulham youth side. Last season though was easily his best for the reserves, as he managed 20 goal contributions in just 26 outings. That averaged out at 0.78 goals or assists per 90.

Now, after such impressive showings there, it appears that there is interest from League Two in exposing him to proper, competitive EFL football for next season. The player himself could benefit from more first-team action too, having only previously been out on loan on one occasion.

That was to TPS in Finland, where he made a total of 11 appearances and bagged one goal along the way. Now, it appears as though it could be the time for him to test his luck in England ahead of the next campaign.

The Verdict

Sonny Hilton is somewhat of an unknown quantity in the Football League considering his lack of playing time in a first-team squad and the lack of loan moves he has had so far.

He seems to have fared okay in Finland and having had a handful of games for TPS, he has at least some level of experience to draw upon ahead of another potential loan move. If he can perform to the same level in a first-team as he has for the Cottagers reserves, then whoever signs him would be getting themselves a good player.

The midfielder has proven he is capable of producing the goods in the youth teams but can he do the same on the big stage? Someone will have to give him that opportunity at some point and it looks like it could pay dividends when you look at his numbers and his record.

League Two would be a good first effort in England for the player and it would give a good indication too of his current level.