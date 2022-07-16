League Two side set to swoop for Wigan Athletic player

Doncaster Rovers are set to sign Wigan Athletic centre back Adam Long, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having joined Wigan back in 2017, Long has so far made 23 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Latics, scoring once in that time.

However, the centre back now looks set to move on from the DW Stadium this summer, with a new destination already lined up.

According to this latest update, the 21-year-old is set to complete a move to Doncaster, as they look to put together a squad capable of competing for promotion from League Two this season, after relegation from League One at the end of the previous campaign.

It is thought that Long’s move to the Keepmoat Stadium will be a permanent one, with the defender not featuring in manager Leam Richardson’s plans at Wigan, as they look to strengthen their backline this summer.

There is still a year remaining on Long’s contract with Wigan, meaning Doncaster will likely have to pay a fee to complete this deal.

Already this summer, Doncaster have made four first-team signings, with Luke Molyneux, George Miller, Harrison Biggins and Josh Andrews all completing moves to the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Doncaster if it is completed.

Long already has experience of League One football under his belt during his time with Wigan, and having done a job there, he could certainly be a useful option in League Two for Donny.

Indeed, at 21-years-old, the centre back still has much of his career ahead of his, so he could be a useful long-term option for the club.

You also get the feeling that Doncaster could benefit from a few more additions this summer to give them some extra squad depth, so this should be a decent piece of business for the club.