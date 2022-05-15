League Two side interested in Bolton Wanderers individual for key role

Barrow are keen to speak to Bolton Wanderers coach Sam Hird about their managerial vacancy according to Alan Nixon.

Barrow are on the lookout for a new manager after Phil Brown left the post on Friday and are wasting no time in their pursuit.

They have identified Bolton coach Sam Hird as an option with Hird previously playing for Barrow between 2019 and 2021, during which time he played under current Wanderers boss Evatt.

Hird then took over as assistant manager to Rob Kelly and helped them avoid relegation in the 20/21 season.

The former Doncaster and Chesterfield defender was then snapped up by former teammate and manager Evatt, joining the Trotters as first team coach and stepping in to manager the Under 23s side.

Hird is emerging as a serious candidate for the role but will be fighting it out for Halifax’s Pete Wild who has also been linked with the role.

The Verdict

It would be a shrewd move for Barrow if they were to appoint Hird.

A former player and coach is certainly helpful and will be known to the hierarchy at the club. However, they have been down the road of appointing an inexperienced manager before with David Dunn, with that not working out.

In addition, Hird is only two years into coaching and despite holding his UEFA A license, he probably could do with another season under his belt before making the step up to a first team managerial role.

That being said, it’s a risk that could pay off, as it did with Ian Evatt.