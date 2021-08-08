League Two side in transfer battle for Leeds United man

Salford City are battling for the signing of Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, a report from a print edition of The Sun (08/08, p67) has claimed.

Gotts spent the second-half of last season on loan with Salford in League Two, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 23 league outings for the club, as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old is being lined up for a return to the Peninsula Stadium this summer.

According to this latest report, Salford are keen on a new deal for Gotts for the coming campaign, as they again target promotion to League One.

However, with Gotts now into the final year of his contract at Leeds, it is thought that the Premier League club are reluctant to let him leave on loan this summer.

As a result, Salford would need to agree a permanent deal if they are to re-sign Gotts, and they are not alone with their interest in the player, with Scottish Premiership club Motherwell also said to be keen on a deal.

A graduate of Leeds’ academy, Gotts has so far made just three senior appearances for the Elland Road club.

The Verdict

I do think that a move away from Leeds would seem to make sense for Gotts.

The midfielder has struggled to get opportunities at Elland Road, and it is hard to see that changing as the club look to build on their impressive first season back in the Premier League.

As a result, a move elsewhere would make sense, in order to give him the chance to play the regular football that he needs to in order to further his career.

Having impressed on loan at Salford last season, you can understand why the League Two club might be keen to have him back, but with Motherwell also interested, it could be tricky for them to secure an agreement for the 21-year-old.