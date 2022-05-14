League Two side hoping for reunion with Portsmouth individual

Northampton Town are interested in signing Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs, a report from The News has revealed.

Jacobs began his senior career with Northampton, and made 98 first-team appearances for the Cobblers between 2009 and 2012, before making a move to Derby.

Spealls with Wolves, Blackpool and Wigan followed, before the winger made his way to Portsmouth in the summer of 2020.

However, the winger is out of contract at the end of this season, although the club do have the opton to extend that by a further 12 months, and with his future beyond then looking uncertain at Fratton Park, it seems Jacobs is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Northampton are now keen to bring the 30-year-old back to Sixfields this summer as they look to strengthen their squad.

That though, is thought to depend on whether or not the Cobblers can win promotion from League Two this season.

Northampton had looked set to do that prior to Bristol Rovers’ remarkable final day victory, which has left Jon Brady’s facing the lottery of the play-offs, starting with a semi final clash with Mansfield Town.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that this could be a very good signing for Northampton.

Jacobs obviously has a great deal of League One experience behind him, so he would be a rather useful addition for the Cobblers at this level if they did come up.

The fact that he has those past connections with the club also means this could be a popular move among Northampton fans, and one that appeals to Jacobs as well.

However, it seems this still depends on what decision Portsmouth take over the winger’s contract, and it will be interesting to see if this interest influences that decision at all.