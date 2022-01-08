League Two side eyeing transfer swoop for Cardiff City player

Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Cardiff City defender James Connolly, a report from Bristol Live has revealed.

Connolly joined Cardiff as a free agent back in the summer following his departure from Blackburn Rovers, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Bluebirds.

However, the 20-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearances for the club from the Welsh capital, although he has impressed while captaining Cardiff’s Under 23s team.

Now it seems as though the defender is starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the Football League.

According to this latest update, Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Connolly on loan this month, as the Gas look to secure the services of some much-needed defensive reinforcements.

Connolly signed an initial one-year contract with Cardiff in the summer, securing his future in the Welsh capital until the end of this season.

As things stand, Bristol Rovers are currently 18th in the League Two table, having struggled to find their feet in the fourth-tier after relegation last season.

The Verdict

This may well be a rather useful deal for all involved you feel.

For Connolly, this could give him the chance for some first-team experience that he has yet to enjoy in his career, allowing him to develop and improve with that new opportunity.

It could also allow him to put himself in the frame for a new contract, for next season either with Cardiff or elsewhere, which could be vital for his career.

Bristol Rovers themselves could also benefit from the addition of some defensive options for the second half of this season, meaning it could make sense for all parties to try and get this deal done.