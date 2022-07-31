League Two side eyeing permanent reunion with Sunderland player

Harrogate Town are keen to re-sign Sunderland winger Jack Diamond on a permanent basis, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Having come through the academy at Sunderland, Diamond has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Black Cats’ first-team.

The winger has 43 appearances in all competitions for the club across the last four seasons, scoring twice in that time.

As well as that, Diamond has also had several loan spells with Harrogate, first in the National League and then League Two, where he has enjoyed more success.

During his spells with Harrogate, Diamond has made 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals for the club, who finished 19th in League Two season.

Now it seems as though a longer term reunion with the club could be on the cards, with this latest update claiming that Harrogate are working on a deal to sign the 22-year-old.

However, it is thought that the League Two side will have to significantly increase their bid for Diamond, with their current offer well below Sunderland’s valuation.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Diamond’s contract at the Stadium of Light, meaning Sunderland are in a decent position to negotiate any offers that come in for the winger.

The Verdict

This does feel like a move that could work well for all parties if an agreement can be reached.

Diamond has yet to really establish himself as a regular at Sunderland, and that will likely be even harder for him to do now that they are back in the Championship for this season.

As a result, he may need to move elsewhere in search of more consistent opportunities, and he knows he will get that at Harrogate after his previous spells with the club.

Indeed, that past connection with the Sulphurites would help him to settle in well if he made this move, and given he is at an age where he should be playing as much as possible to further his career, this may be a move worth pursuing for Diamond.