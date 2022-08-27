League Two side confirm transfer agreement with Leeds United

Salford City have completed the signing of Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins, the League Two club have confirmed.

A graduate of Leeds’ academy, Jenkins has so far made just one senior appearance for the club, as a half time substitute in an FA Cup defeat to Crawley back in January 2021.

Since then, the 20-year-old has been forced to settle for game time at academy level, but that now looks set to change in the coming campaign.

It has been announced that Jenkins has now secured a move to Salford for the coming campaign, signing on a season-long loan deal from the Elland Road club.

The midfielder will be now be hoping to show what he can do at senior level, with Salford currently sixth in the League Two table, having claimed ten points from their five league games so far.

This has been a busy summer transfer window for Salford, with Jenkins becoming the club’s eighth signing since the market opened.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could prove to be a rather useful signing for all concerned.

For Salford, they are adding some extra depth to their midfield for the season, with a player who does have the potential to make an impact at this level, given the size of the club he is joining from.

Jenkins himself meanwhile, now has a big opportunity to get used to the challenges of senior football, something that is obviously going to serve him well further down the line in his career.

Leeds will no doubt also be keeping a close eye on how he fares, meaning this does also feel like a big chance for the midfielder to show what he can do, which could be to the benefit of Salford.