League Two side confirm signing from Newcastle United

Bristol Rovers have completed the loan signing of Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson, the League Two club have confirmed.

Having come through the academy at Newcastle, Anderson has made two first-team appearances for the Magpies.

Now though, the 19-year-old has now secured a temporary move away from St James’ Park for the remainder of the campaign, no doubt with the hope of securing more regular game time.

Championship side Luton Town were heavily linked with a deal for Anderson throughout much of the window.

However, it is Bristol Rovers, who are managed by former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton, who have now moved to complete a loan deal for the teenager, bolstering their attacking ranks with an eye-catching agreement.

As things stand, the Gas are currently 12th in the League Two table, six points adrift of the play-offs, having been relegated from League One last season.

Bristol Rovers are next in action when they face Sutton United on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Anderson could make his debut for the club.

The Verdict

This looks to be quite some move for Bristol Rovers that they have completed here.

Anderson is a hugely promising player, and the fact he has broken on to the fringes of Newcastle’s first-team does seem to highlight the potential he possesses.

Indeed, the fact they have beaten out a side two divisions above them in Luton to get this deal done, means this looks to be something of a coup for the Gas.

With that in mind, you feel there could be a fair amount of expectation on Anderson to make an impact during his time at The Memorial Stadium.