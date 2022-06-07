League Two side complete transfer swoop for departing Millwall man

AFC Wimbledon have completed the signing of Millwall defender Alex Pearce, the League Two side have confirmed.

Pearce joined Millwall on loan from Derby back in January 2019, before making his move permanent that summer, following the expiry of his contract with the Rams.

The centre back would make a total of 81 appearances in all competitions for Millwall, but will leave the club this summer, when his contract at The Den expires.

However, the 33-year-old is not going to be out of the game for long at all, with his next move having now been revealed.

It has been announced that Pearce has now completed his move to AFC Wimbledon, and will officially join the club on a permanent basis when his deal with Millwall expires at the start of July.

With former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson having been named manager earlier this summer, Pearce becomes the 39-year-old’s first signing as AFC Wimbledon boss, as they prepare to push for promotion from League Two this season, following relegation from League One in 2021/22.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be an excellent signing for AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

Pearce arrives at the club having played the vast majority of his career in the Championship, so you imagine he will be more than capable of still making an impact in the fourth-tier.

Beyond that, the leadership abilities that the 33-year-old possesses could be vital in helping to provide a lift to AFC Wimbledon, after what has been a hugely difficult few months for the club.

Add in the fact that he is arriving for nothing, and this does look as though it could turn out to be a rather smart piece of business from AFC Wimbledon.