League Two round-up: Rochdale, Exeter City, Barrow and Swindon Town all feature

Unlike the Championship, a lot of League Two business has been done before the season kicked off at the weekend which means things are a bit quieter this week, especially with Carabao Cup games going on.

But some teams are still active though as their squads are far from complete going into the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Barrow, Swindon Town, Rochdale and Exeter City have all been active in the last 24 hours – let’s see who has been arriving at all those clubs.

Wales international links up with Barrow

Once a highly-promising prospect on the books of Fulham, George Williams’ career hasn’t panned out as some may have expected, especially after playing for Wales seven times.

Now 25 years old, the winger was last at Grimsby Town but Mark Cooper, who was his manager at Forest Green Rovers, has given him another chance in the EFL by signing him for Barrow.

Williams has penned a one-year deal with the Cumbrian side and will give Cooper some added competition for his side in the forward areas.

Rochdale bag Birmingham man

Rochdale’s issues at boardroom level may have delayed their summer recruitment, but that all changed a couple of weeks ago and it was desperately needed with their squad looking thin on the ground.

Dale had already brought in one loan striker in Coventry City’s Danny Cashman last week and he’s been joined by Birmingham City youngster Josh Andrews.

The 6ft 6in teenager has signed on a season-long loan and will provide competition for the likes of Jake Beesley and the recently signed Cashman for Robbie Stockdale.

Exeter swoop for Ireland international

A player who has had a much-travelled career, Padraig Amond has made his next move by swapping Newport County for league rivals Exeter City.

The 33-year-old, who was capped four times by the Republic of Ireland in 2008, has been at the Welsh side for four years and despite being their top scorer each season, he has been shipped out to the Grecians on loan.

County boss Michael Flynn explained that Amond’s departure represented ‘freshening things up’, and Exeter are gaining a player who knows how to find the back of the net in League Two.

Non-league youngster checks in at Robins

Swindon Town have a new lease of life thanks to new Australian owner Clem Morfuni, and they’ve added a non-league prospect in the form of Ricky Aguiar to their ranks from Worthing.

Having spent time on trial at Wycombe Wanderers, midfielder Aguiar pens a one-year deal at the County Ground having scored 15 times in 95 games for Worthing.

The 20-year-old joins the likes of Ben Gladwin as summer signings at the Robins, who began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe on Saturday.