Wrexham and Stockport County both enjoyed the 2023/24 League Two campaign, and both sides will be looking ahead to the 2024/25 League One season after the Red Dragons finished second, achieving automatic promotion alongside Mansfield Town, while the Hatters claimed the title, which made their promotion even sweeter.

The steady rise of both clubs has been clear for all to see, as the Red Dragons have successfully earned back to back promotions from the National League to League One, while the Hatters won the National League title in 2022, and narrowly missed out on subsequent promotion to the third tier in 2023, as they lost the League Two play-off final to Carlisle United before claiming the fourth tier title in 2024.

Both clubs are well financed, as the Red Dragons are famously owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, while County are owned by local Stockport businessman Mark Stott, whose holdings are worth £33m, according to Company Check.

At times, County and Wrexham have been unplayable for their fourth tier opponents, as the title winners claimed victory in eight of their last nine games of the season, while the Welsh outfit won each of their last five games of the season, including a final day triumph over the Hatters, and a 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green.

Both sides boast players who are very dangerous at League Two level, and could still be more than capable of producing the goods in the third tier next season.

For example, the Red Dragons have James McClean among their ranks, who played Championship football with Wigan Athletic during the 2022/23 campaign, while former Bolton Wanderers man Antoni Sarcevic has been a class act for the Hatters.

Antoni Sarcevic 2023/24 League Two stats, according to FotMob Appearances 33 Starts 28 Shots on target 17 Goals 8 Chances created 44 Assists 7

Frankly, the rest of League Two will be grateful to see the back of two clubs who have won 92 and 88 points during 2023/24 respectively, while both Dave Challinor and Phil Parkinson will be hoping that their clubs can cause yet more damage in League One.

Following the promotions of the Red Dragons and the Hatters, finance expert Dr Rob Wilson told Football League World, via OLBG: "I think the league will generally be happier with a more level playing field after the promotion of both Wrexham and Stockport.

"You've got the teams being relegated out of League One, which will be looking for promotion.

"But I think you'll start to see a competitive balance resume in League Two."

Stockport and Wrexham could have successful 2024/25 campaigns

Both of these clubs have been heavily invested in by their respective owners from the National League, throughout their time in League Two, and now that they're in League One, that will remain the case.

Challinor and Parkinson have players at their disposal who are capable of causing damage in the third tier, and will want to do more than just retain their League One status next season.

However, the third tier has proven to be a difficult division in recent years, as former Premier League outfit Sunderland found when they took four League One seasons to make their Championship return.

Exciting times are up ahead for both supporters of the Hatters and the Racecourse Ground faithful, but the third tier will certainly provide a different challenge to that of League Two.

