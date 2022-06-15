League Two POTS shortlist: Bristol Rovers, Exeter, Forest Green, Newport, Northampton & Swindon players included

The vote for the FLW Fans’ League Two Player of the Season award is now open.

Six of the standout players from the 2021/22 campaign have been nominated for the award. You have until 9am tomorrow to cast your vote – click here to have your say!

The nominees on the shortlist are Northampton Town centre-back Fraser Horsfall, ex-Forest Green Rovers wing-back Kane Wilson, Exeter City midfielder Timothee Dieng, Bristol Rovers playmaker Antony Evans, Swindon Town attacker Harry McKirdy, and Newport County striker Dom Telford.

There’s plenty of talent on the shortlist and all six would be deserving winners for different reasons.

Ned Holmes and Toby Wilding discussed the nominees on FLW TV today and broke down why each player had got the nod to help you cast your vote.

