League Two outfit weighing up potential swoop for Portsmouth man this month

League Two outfit Mansfield Town are weighing up a potential move for Portsmouth forward John Marquis this month, according to The News.

It is understood that Pompey are willing to listen to offers for Marquis during the current transfer window as head coach Danny Cowley looks to move on the 29-year-old.

With Marquis’ contract set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, January represents the final chance that Portsmouth will get to secure a fee for him.

Mansfield may need to overcome a financial stumbling block as Marquis is reportedly one of Portsmouth’s highest earners.

Having only managed to find the back of the net on 27 occasions in the fourth-tier this season, Mansfield may need to add to their attacking options in the coming weeks in order to boost their chances of securing a play-off place later this year.

After providing 22 direct goal contributions in League One last season, Marquis would have been hoping to spearhead a push for promotion during the current campaign.

However, the forward has failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in recent months as he has only scored four goals in 18 appearances at this level.

The Verdict

It could be argued that this touted move could potentially end up benefitting all of the parties involved.

Whilst the Stags will secure the services of a player who has scored 38 goals in League Two during his career, Portsmouth may be able to use the money generated from Marquis’ sale to reinvest in their squad.

Considering that he seemingly doesn’t have a future at Portsmouth, Marquis could potentially end up thriving at a club in a lower division who are willing to play towards his strengths.

However, before Portsmouth sanction the forward’s departure this month, Cowley will need to line up a replacement for him as a failure to do so will leave the club short of options in this particular position.