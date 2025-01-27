We're into the final week of the transfer window, and clubs up and down League Two will be desperate to add to their squad before it slams shut at 11pm on Monday 3rd February.

With four promotion spots and two places in the relegation zone, it means that six of the division's 24 clubs will be exiting League Two at the end of the season, and it means nearly every club has something to play for.

It's set to be a busy week for clubs in League Two, so with that in mind, we've rounded up all the latest transfer news from the division.

Chesterfield to make decision on Fulham loanee

Chesterfield will make a decision on the future of Fulham loanee Harvey Araujo this month, according to The Derbyshire Times.

The 20-year-old has performed well for the Spireites this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, but has not played since the end of December thanks to injury, and it remains to be seen whether he will remain with the club with his injury set to keep him out for a big chunk of the season.

Chesterfield assistant boss Danny Webb said: "The gaffer is speaking to Fulham this week. He (Araujo) was here today watching and supporting the lads. He has got a knee brace on sadly. That will probably get resolved this week.”

Araujo has been a key player for Paul Cook's side this season, and if he returns to Fulham it would likely be a big blow to their play-off hopes, as they currently sit in 10th place.

Mike Williamson makes Carlisle United striker admission

Carlisle United boss Mike Williamson has admitted that reinforcements will be needed in the final week of the transfer window after striker Luke Armstrong departed for Motherwell last week.

Williamson has already brought in Cedwyn Scott this month, but he told the News & Star that a further signing could be needed providing that they were the right fit.

He said: "We are looking. We’ve got lads who can play number nine. We've got Joe, who's been fantastic, and he's put a couple of really good shifts in for us.

"Ceds, we played in the number eight position [on Saturday] but he also plays number nine.

“Wearnie [Stephen Wearne] has played there, Kads [Kadeem Harris] has played number nine in the past, so we have got options there.

"So it's really important that if we are bringing somebody in, it's the right person who's going to add to us. We are looking, but we'll have to wait and see. There is no unbelievable pressure in that respect, but it's about bringing the right person in."

League Two table - BBC Sport Position Club P GD Pts 20th Accrington Stanley 25 -10 28 21st Newport County 25 -12 26 22nd Tranmere Rovers 26 -21 26 23rd Carlisle United 26 -19 21 24th Morecambe 26 -19 20

Williamson's side are currently in the relegation zone, but they picked up a valuable three points on the road at Fleetwood Town on Saturday to close the gap to five points, and he'll know that further reinforcements are necessary.

Crystal Palace reject bid for Bromley loan star

Crystal Palace have rejected a bid from Wycombe Wanderers to sign Bromley winger Danny Imray, according to reports from Alan Nixon.

Imray has impressed on loan with Andy Woodman's side this season, scoring two goals and registering four assists in all competitions, and League One side Wycombe were keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, Palace have rejected the offer of £750,000, meaning Imray will remain at Bromley and see out the rest of the season with the League Two newcomers.

Given his form for Bromley this season, Woodman will be delighted that Imray is staying put, and he'll be hoping to help the Ravens sneak into the play-off places, as they currently sit just four places off the top seven.