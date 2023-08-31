The EFL managerial merry-go-round seems to start earlier every single season, and it is no different for 2023-24.

We saw our first casualty this week when after just five league matches of the season, Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden bit the bullet for a poor start to the campaign.

Holden was appointed at the Addicks back in December to replace Ben Garner at a time where it looked as though ex-Sunderland chief Charlie Methven was about to complete a takeover with his SE7 Partners consortium.

Indeed, Methven was the one that recommended Holden to then-owner Thomas Sandgaard, and whilst the takeover was only completed around seven months later, Holden did a decent job in dragging the Londoners away from the relegation zone and into 10th position in League One.

However, after an opening day win against Leyton Orient, Charlton's form has gone rapidly downhill with four league defeats in succession as well as elimination from the EFL Cup at the hands of Newport County.

And ruthlessly, Holden has been sacked with just days remaining of the summer transfer window, meaning that whoever replaces him in the dugout at The Valley will have to work with a squad not constructed by themselves.

There has been plenty of names thrown about in regards to Holden's successor, with Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson turning down the chance to speak to Charlton, and now it appears that they have set their sights on a League Two boss.

According to Sam Byrne of the Stockport Express, the Addicks have made an approach for Stockport County manager Dave Challinor, with preliminary tallks said to have taken place between the two clubs.

Challinor is not the only candidate on the club's list though, with Byrne claiming that Charlton have a number of potential options on their radar.

Who is Dave Challinor?

After a playing career as a defender in the EFL for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Stockport and Bury, Challinor turned to management with Colwyn Bay in 2010.

One year later, he was appointed at AFC Fylde, who were then in the eighth tier of English football, where he went on to have a very successful eight-year stint at the Lancashire outfit.

Challinor won three promotions with the highly ambitious Fylde where they reached the National League, but after two years in the top half of the fifth tier, he departed as manager in 2019 when they were in the relegation zone after a few months of the 2019-20 season.

He was only out of work though for a month as in November 2019, Challinor was appointed as Hartlepool United manager and in the 2020-21 season, he guided the Monkey Hangers to promotion back to League Two via the play-offs.

Despite signing a new long-term deal just over a month prior, Challinor left Hartlepool in November 2021 to make a return to former club Stockport, who were then a league below in the National League but incredibly ambitious, and in his first half-season back at Edgeley Park Challinor was able to guide the Hatters to the fifth tier title.

Stockport finished fourth in League Two last season under Challinor but missed out on a promotion to League One as they lost on penalties to Carlisle United at Wembley in May.

Would Dave Challinor be a good appointment for Charlton?

With a win percentage of 53% in his career so far, Challinor simply knows how to win games of football.

There is of course the argument to be had that with Fylde, Hartlepool and Stockport he has been at clubs where for the levels they have been at for the most part they have been expected to challenge for promotion, but it doesn't always quite work out like that.

Challinor knows how to win promotion, but you get the feeling that a move to a club like Charlton could be incredibly out of his comfort zone.

Having only ever taken charge of clubs in the north of England, Challinor would have different expectations and pressures if he took the Charlton job - it's of course an attractive one and would no doubt come with bigger money but it may not be one that suits him, as opposed to the good work he's currently doing with Stockport.

There are a number of names out of work currently, such as Michael Appleton and Leam Richardson, that may be better suited to the vacancy at The Valley, but Challinor is an individual that is clearly respected by the new ownership group.